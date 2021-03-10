Them: New Amazon Horror Anthology Series Explores American Terror

Terror has found a new home on Amazon Prime with a horror anthology series Them that's headed to screens on April 9th. The series will star Deborah Ayorinde, Ashley Thomas, Alison Pill, Shahadi Wright Joseph, Melody Hurd, and Ryan Kwanten. In charge of executive production as well as the creator of the series is Little Marvin, joined by Lena Waithe– a popular name recently in the media landscape from her work on Master of None, Queen & Slim, and The Chi. Here's a look at the official series overview:

'Them' is a limited anthology series that explores terror in America. The 1950s set first season centers on a Black family who moves from North Carolina to an all-white Los Angeles neighborhood during the period known as The Great Migration. The family's idyllic home becomes ground zero where malevolent forces, next-door and otherworldly, threaten to taunt, ravage and destroy them

Others involved in producing the upcoming anthology include Miri Yoon and Roy Lee of Vertigo Entertainment, David Matthews, and Don Kurt. Amazon has teamed up with Sony Pictures Television on Them. The exploration of themes present in the description of the series, along with the teaser we get from the trailer, feel familiar to those of paranormal and social threats like those seen in Lovecraft Country. Fans of that series, and other similar creations, will be intrigued to see how this specific story is told since April is just around the corner. The style and aesthetic of these shots witnessed in the trailer are compelling enough to grab attention, but the story concept adds to it. Whoever edited the trailer deserves all the awards because it perfectly amps up the tension and interest one would hope for a horror, mystery, or thriller series like this one. Look below for the trailer itself and let us know in the comments what you hope to see in this anthology!