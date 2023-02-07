This Year's WWE SummerSlam Set for Detroit on August 5th WWE SummerSlam will take place at Ford Field in Detroit this year, the one-time site of the Battle of the Billionaires featuring Donald Trump at WrestleMania 23.

WWE announced Tuesday that SummerSlam will take place at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, August 5th this year. The self-proclaimed biggest party of the Summer marks WWE's first show at the stadium, home of the NFL's Detroit Lions, since 2007's WrestleMania, which was the one where Bobby Lashley faced Umaga as part of the Battle of the Billionaires, working as proxy champions for WWE Hall-of-Famer and former President of the United States, Donald Trump, and WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. WWE gave the press release to The Detroit News first and then pretended like they broke the story when sending out the press release to everyone else, in typical fashion.

"We are excited for Ford Field to host WWE's biggest event of the summer and look forward to the WWE Universe converging on Detroit to celebrate SummerSlam's long-awaited return to Michigan," said Dan Ventrelle, EVP, Talent at WWE. No, we've never heard of him either.

"Landing WWE SummerSlam at Ford Field is a signature win for Detroit and continues the momentum of the Detroit Sports Commission in attracting major sporting events to the region," said DSC Executive Director Dave Beachnau. "Metro Detroit enjoys a special place in WWE history and has produced many iconic moments. Thank you to the entire WWE family for entrusting us with this incredible opportunity, and we look forward to delivering a first-class experience."

Tickets for SummerSlam go on sale Friday, April 14, 2023, via Ticketmaster.com. You can register for the pre-sale here. WWE will also be selling "SummerSlam Priority Passes," which will offer premium seats, pre-show meet-and-greets with WWE Superstars, photo opportunities at ringside, exclusive merch, and other perks. Of course, it will also cost you a small fortune, though you can put in a down payment now at this website.

There are obviously no matches booked for SummerSlam yet, and, in fact, the future of the company is completely up in the air. It's entirely possible WWE has a new owner by the time SummerSlam rolls around, or that Vince McMahon has retaken control of creative and ruined the shows again. Or maybe Donald Trump will be the Republican nominee and appear at the show to promote his campaign. Anything can happen in the world of pro wrestling and politics. So maybe hold off on those ticket purchases until you know a little bit more about what to expect.

