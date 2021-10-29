Three-Body Problem: Benedict Wong, Tsai Chin & More Join Netflix Adapt

The Three-Body Problem, the Netflix adaptation of Liu Cixin's sci-fi trilogy, has cast 12 more actors including Benedict Wong (from Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness), Tsai Chin (from The Joy Luck Club), and Game of Thrones veterans John Bradley and Liam Cunningham. The series showrunners are Game of Thrones duo David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, who are executive producers as part of their overall deal with Netflix. Alexander Woo co-created the series with Benioff and Weiss and will be an executive producer and writer under his deal with Netflix. Also joining the cast are Jovan Adepo, Eiza Gonzalez, Jess Hong, Marlo Kelly, Alex Sharp, Sea Shimooka, Zine Tseng, and Saamer Usmani. Netflix has not announced who the actors will be playing.

The Three-Body Problem is an adaptation of Liu's epic science fiction trilogy, which tells the story of what happens when humanity discovers that we are not alone in the universe and faces an alien invasion that was decades in the making. The first book tells the story of Ye Wenjie, an astrologist whose father is killed by the Red Guards during the Cultural Revolution. She finds evidence of alien life beyond the galaxy sends a signal to attempt to help them invade Earth. Once the existence of the aliens becomes public, preparations are made to face their impending invasion decades in the future while different factions on Earth plan different ways of welcoming the extra-terrestrials. The book was originally serialized in the Chinese anthology magazine Science Fiction World in 2006 before being published in 2008.

According to Deadline, The Three-Body Problem will be co-executive produced by series director Derek Tsang. Bernadette Caulfield executive produces along with Rian Johnson and Ram Bergman and Nena Rodrigue for T Street Productions. Lin Qi, the late former Chairman of Yoozoo Group, and Zhao Jilong, CEO of the rights-holder, The Three-Body Universe, also executive produce. Additional EPs are Plan B Entertainment and Rosamund Pike & Robie Uniackeare for Primitive Streak.