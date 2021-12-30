Three Huge Stars Make Big Returns at AEW Dynamite New Years Smash

Chris Jericho made his return to AEW Dynamite at last night's New Years Smash event in Jacksonville, rushing to the aid of Inner Circle members Proud and Powerful and their friend Eddie Kingston during a post-match beatdown from Daniel Garcia and 2point0. Jericho had taken time off to tour with his heavy metal band, Fozzy, and was written off the show by an attack from Garcia and 2.0.

The heels defeated Kingston, Santana, and Ortiz by cheating, with Matt Lee holding Ortiz's tights to gain the pinfall. After the match, 2point0 held Santana while Garcia hit him in the head with the ring bell. After that, Jericho's music hit, and the wrestling legend sauntered to the ring with his baseball bat, Floyd, to chase off Garcia and 2point0. However, Kingston was visibly upset with Jericho's return, claiming he didn't need his help. Also, Jericho could have made the return 30 seconds earlier and saved his friend from a bell shot to the head, but it wouldn't have seemed so dramatic in that case.

The Chadster is pretty cheesed off about Jericho's return as well. AEW has enough star power heading into 2022 and it's just totally disrespectful for Jericho to come back now and, seemingly, start up a feud with another hot AEW act in Eddie Kingston. It's the holidays and AEW should be more charitable to The Chadster's beloved WWE. Doesn't Tony Khan understand anything about the professional wrestling business or Christmas?! Wait, what is The Chadster saying? Of course he doesn't!

Chris Jericho wasn't the only AEW legend to return at AEW Dynamite: New Years Smash. Jim Ross also made his return to the commentary booth after being out for several weeks getting treatment for skin cancer on his leg. Ross's return was celebrated, including during an in-ring promo by CM Punk.

And that wasn't all, because Tony Khan just loves to kick man while he's down, just as The Chadster is, permanently, thanks to AEW making The Chadster sexually impotent. Auughh man! So unfair! Mercedes Martinez, another former WWE star who turned her back on the company and stabbed Vince McMahon in the back just because WWE unceremoniously fired her during a pandemic, returned to AEW at AEW Dynamite: New Years Smash last night. Martinez, who wrestled at All Out back in 2019 before returning to WWE to become an NXT star, returned once again to AEW, showing up in disguise to attack Thunder Rosa and help Jade Cargill win her match in the TBS Championship tournament.

Matching Cargill in size and build, Martinez brings veteran experience to a new powerhouse team of women that may prove unstoppable in the near future, and The Chadster is just so cheesed off about it. Can't AEW let WWE have one thing, like a superior women's division? It's just so dang disrespectful!

The Chadster's torture continues on Friday with AEW Rampage.

