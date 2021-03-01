Thunder Rosa, Ryo Mizunami Advance in AEW Eliminator Tournament

The AEW Women's World Championship Eliminator tournament is nearing completion, just like The Chadster when he's reading the WWE ratings and sees Raw take the first, then the second, then the… uhhhh… third spot in the charts… what was The Chadster talking about again? Oh yeah. The AEW Women's World Championship Eliminator tournament is nearing completion, with just two matches left to go. The winner of the Japanese side of the tournament bracket has been decided, with Ryo Mizunami now awaiting one of either Nyla Rose or Thunder Rosa to win the American side of the bracket and challenge her for shot at Hikaru Shida's AEW Women's Championship.

The latest matches happened on Sunday in a special AEW live stream on B/R live, but things didn't exactly go according to plan.

"I'm sorry people had issues@BleacherReport's international stream," said AEW President Tony Khan on Twitter, putting AEW's partners on blast. "I was promised multiple times by our partner that the Eliminator matches would stream in real time for free for all international fans. Since that's not the case, I've just put the matches up for free on YouTube."

"Here's a YouTube link for the Women's World Title Eliminator matches also streaming tonight domestically on @BleacherReport," he continued. "International fans I'm sorry for the confusion. We had several meetings re: this Sunday Special, BR had promised to stream overseas."

Awkward!

Despite difficulties, the matches did take place. Ryo Mizunami defeated Yuka Sakazaki to clinch the Japanese side of the brackets. Thunder Rosa defeated Riho to earn a spot in the American finals against Nyla Rose. And in a six-woman tag team match, Hikaru Shida teamed with Mei Suruga and Rin Kadokura to take on Emi Sakura, Veni, and Maki Itoh. And now there's just two more matches to go before Shida has a challenger for the Revolution PPV event taking place this Sunday.