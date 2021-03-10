Titans: Brenton Thwaites Is a Lover, Not a Fighter; Posts Training Vid

We understand how Titans star Brenton Thwaites might be feeling as far as Dick Grayson aka Nightwing goes, what with all of the changes going on with the live-action series as it heads into its third season. First, the series itself moves to HBO Max as the on-screen action shifts to Gotham. Curran Walters' Jason Todd is done being Robin and all about being the Red Hood, while Savannah Welch's Gotham City Police Commissioner Barbara Gordon (aka Oracle?) is back in his life- but we're still not quite clear what her position is on masked vigilantes. Let's not forget that Dr. Jonathan Crane is also waiting in the wings- and what that could mean. And with Gotham being Gotham, Hera only knows who or what could be waiting to spring up next.

So with all of that still to come, it makes sense that Thwaites wouldn't waste any time getting back up to on-screen ass-kicking mode- as you're about to see in the following clip. Showing off his new gloves courtesy of his stunt double and stunt professional Mustafa Bulut, the actor shared the first of what he promised would be more training videos to come- along with a heads-up we completely respect: "Disclaimer. I'm not a boxer. I don't like getting hit. I will perform bad jokes or Shakespeare monologue to avoid a fight (which in turn usually gets me hit anyway…)":

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brenton Thwaites (@brentonthwaites)

This season, executive producer Greg Walker wants to dig into the backstory on how Donna Troy (Conor Leslie) returns from the land of the dearly departed this season, and what that means in regards to an afterlife and spiritual connections. "It's true, but there are ways we can kinda skirt some of the normal life and death rules for those of us that are kinda more human bound. We've got some exciting opportunities and stories ahead for Donna Troy and Rachel, and the whole underworld we've made. We'll go into what it's like as a transition stage," teased Walker. As for how Donna could potentially return, Walker offered a response that fans on social media have been hinting about for months. "DC Comics loves the Lazarus Pit," Walker teased. "I have no comment about that." As for the impact her electrocution will have on her life moving forward, Walker says that aspect of her story that they will "absolutely explore.

Walker also wants fans of Anna Diop's Starfire to know that they're be learning much more about the favorite this season. With Damaris Lewis's Blackfire being upped to a series regular, Walker says viewers will learn more about their home planet of Tamaran and their time there: "We're planning a big season for Kory this year. The arrival of her sister/nemesis Blackfire launches Kory down a path where she uncovers both secrets about her past and clues to her destiny… all of which will lead to her true calling as Starfire. Plus, we have a few other surprises in store for hardcore Starfire fans this season."

Titans stars Brenton Thwaites (Richard "Dick" Grayson / Nightwing), Anna Diop (Koriand'r / Kory Anders / Starfire), Teagan Croft (Rachel Roth / Raven), Ryan Potter (Garfield "Gar" Logan / Beast Boy), Minka Kelly (Dawn Granger / Dove), Alan Ritchson (Hank Hall / Hawk), Curran Walters (Jason Todd / Red Hood), Conor Leslie (Donna Troy / Wonder Girl), Joshua Orpin (Conner aka Superboy), Savannah Welch (Gotham City Police Commissioner Barbara Gordon), and Jay Lycurgo (Tim Drake aka Robin). Weed Road Pictures and Berlanti Productions produce, in association with Warner Bros. Television. The series was developed by Akiva Goldsman & Geoff Johns & Greg Berlanti, based on characters from DC. Berlanti, Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, Greg Walker, and Sarah Schechter are the executive producers.