Titans: Curran Walters Confirms Red Hood Spinoff Efforts: "We Tried" Titans star Curran Walters (Jason Todd) took to Twitter to confirm that there were efforts made for a Red Hood spinoff series.

The last time we checked in on the series finale of HBO Max's DC's Titans, series showrunner Greg Walker was sharing some ideas they had in mind for what the show's future would've held for Dick (Brenton Thwaites), Kory (Mame-Anna Diop), Connor (Joshua Orpin), Rachel (Teagan Croft), Gar (Ryan Potter), Tim (Jay Lycurgo) if the series went to a fifth season – and beyond. One of those ideas was a "Red Hood" spinoff that would've included Lycurgo's Drake/Robin and Curran Walters' Jason Todd/Red Hood, with Tim continuing his training as Jason looked to become the hero he was meant to be. Now, we're getting a short & to-the-point confirmation from Walters via Twitter about what might've been…

Here's a look at Walters' tweet confirming the spinoff attempt, followed by a look back at what else Walker had to share:

Titans Future Plans: Jinx Return, Terra, Red Hood Spinoff & More

Speaking with Rotten Tomatoes, Walker shared that they realized that whatever happened next would have to be something so series-topping that the heroes would have no choice but to put their respective lives on pause to reunite. "We wrote ourselves into a corner intentionally. How do you bring back the various Titans from where they are in their lives? What kind of momentous event would do that? We'd just started talking about that when our fate was revealed," Walker shared. So what exactly might've been in play? Walker shared that the creative team discussed bringing back the late Jinx (Lisa Ambalavanar), a season devoted to Dick & Kory, and even introducing the character Terra into the series. Created by Marv Wolfman & George Pérez and debuting in December 1982's New Teen Titans #26 from DC Comics, the character was first introduced as an ally of the Titans before being revealed to be a double agent working for (and having an affair with, which makes this storyline a bit problematic from the age standpoint) Deathstroke to learn how to take down the team. In addition, viewers could've expected to see more of Gar's travels within The Red – and that he might not be traveling alone. Tim's training as the new Robin would continue, with Walker then sharing that they had discussed a "Red Hood" spinoff that would've included Lycurgo's Drake and Walters' Jason Todd/Red Hood.