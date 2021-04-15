Titans Season 3: Conor Leslie Teases BDay Cake-Fuelled S03E10 Stunt

So if there's one thing we can say about covering production on the third season of HBO Max's Titans, it's definitely not been boring. One day, DoP Boris Mojsovski is offering looks at location scouting, shot set-up, and cast members on set, while updating the episode filming timeline. Then the next thing we know, Jay Lycurgo (Tim Drake / Robin?), Curran Walters (Jason Todd / Red Hood), and Ryan Potter (Garfield Logan / Beast Boy) show off some "pretty dancing" to Justin Bieber's "Peaches" (ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon). Now we have Conor Leslie (Donna Troy / Wonder Girl) stepping up with a tease about the new season- while enjoying a little birthday cake in the morning. First? We agree- birthday cake in the morning is a breakfast pastry. From there, Leslie actually gets a moment to enjoy her treat- while dropping a note that the stunt scene that viewers will see her in when S03E10 rolls around was sugar rush-fueled by the cake you see here. Once again, it's a win-win- Leslie treats herself to cake and viewers know they have a specific stunt season coming up to keep a special eye on.

For the third season, executive producer Greg Walker wants to dig into the backstory on how Donna Troy returns from the land of the dearly departed this season, and what that means in regards to an afterlife and spiritual connections. "It's true, but there are ways we can kinda skirt some of the normal life and death rules for those of us that are kinda more human bound. We've got some exciting opportunities and stories ahead for Donna Troy and Rachel, and the whole underworld we've made. We'll go into what it's like as a transition stage," teased Walker. As for how Donna could potentially return, Walker offered a response that fans on social media have been hinting about for months. "DC Comics loves the Lazarus Pit," Walker teased. "I have no comment about that." As for the impact her electrocution will have on her life moving forward, Walker says that aspect of her story that they will "absolutely explore.

Walker also wants fans of Anna Diop's Starfire to know that they're be learning much more about the favorite this season. With Damaris Lewis's Blackfire being upped to a series regular, Walker says viewers will learn more about their home planet of Tamaran and their time there: "We're planning a big season for Kory this year. The arrival of her sister/nemesis Blackfire launches Kory down a path where she uncovers both secrets about her past and clues to her destiny… all of which will lead to her true calling as Starfire. Plus, we have a few other surprises in store for hardcore Starfire fans this season."

Titans stars Brenton Thwaites (Richard "Dick" Grayson / Nightwing), Anna Diop (Koriand'r / Kory Anders / Starfire), Teagan Croft (Rachel Roth / Raven), Ryan Potter (Garfield "Gar" Logan / Beast Boy), Minka Kelly (Dawn Granger / Dove), Alan Ritchson (Hank Hall / Hawk), Curran Walters (Jason Todd / Red Hood), Conor Leslie (Donna Troy / Wonder Girl), Joshua Orpin (Conner aka Superboy), Savannah Welch (Gotham City Police Commissioner Barbara Gordon), Damaris Lewis (Blackfire), and Jay Lycurgo (Tim Drake aka Robin). Weed Road Pictures and Berlanti Productions produce, in association with Warner Bros. Television. The series was developed by Akiva Goldsman & Geoff Johns & Greg Berlanti, based on characters from DC. Berlanti, Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, Greg Walker, and Sarah Schechter are the executive producers.