Tony Khan Invites Impact Wrestling Stars to Tonight's AEW Dynamite

On last night's holiday edition of Impact Wrestling, the first of a two-part year-end Best of Impact clip show, Tony Khan and Tony Schiavone appeared once again in one of their paid advertisement skits. Standing in front of some festive holiday decorations, the pair did their usual schtick of mocking Impact as small and insignificant compare to AEW. Khan pointed out that he could stop Kenny Omega from wrestling at Impact's Hard to Kill PPV in January if he wanted, but it doesn't bother him. Instead, Khan invited Impact to send its own wrestlers to AEW Dynamite this week.

This week's episode of Dynamite, dubbed the Holiday Bash, has already been recorded, so one could presumably find spoilers on which Impact stars show up on Dynamite tonight if one wanted to. Personally, I try to avoid taping spoilers if I can.

Tony Khan is an old school ECW fan, so it's no surprise that he seems to be drawing inspiration from ECW's "invasion" of WWE by inviting the stars of the smaller Impact to appear on tonight's edition of AEW Dynamite. Exactly what those Impact stars will get up to — wrestling each other in exhibition matches like the ECW guys did on Raw in the 90s, or actually mingling with AEW stars — remains to be seen.

AEW Dynamite airs tonight, Wednesday, December 22nd, immediately after the NBA game on TNT, which will be sometime around 10PM, meaning both NXT and Dynamite will run unopposed tonight. How that will affect the ratings remains to be seen. NXT has the advantage of its regular timeslot, while Dynamite will have a strong lead-in from the NBA.

Watch the commercial from last night's Impact Wrestling here: