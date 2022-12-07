Tony Khan Let William Regal Return to WWE as a Secret Double Agent

On a media call for Saturday's ROH Final Battle PPV, ROH and AEW Owner Tony Khan confirmed that William Regal is leaving AEW and heading back to WWE. Kahn said he let Regal leave after Regal requested his option not be picked up so that he could work with his son in WWE. Khan said he granted the request because AEW is a family company and that the parting is on the best of terms. The whole thing makes Tony Khan and AEW seem really classy, which just leaves The Chadster wondering about one thing: what the heck is Tony Khan playing at?!

Sure, it may seem like Tony Khan is just a nice guy who wants to let William Regal enjoy the "golden years" of his career working with friends and family in a backstage role in WWE. To hear Tony Khan tell it, he set aside his own personal interest and the interests of AEW to do the right thing on Regal's behalf. But he must have some ulterior motive for doing this, and The Chadster bets Khan's real motive is to RUIN THE CHADSTER'S LIFE!

The Chadster believes that Tony Khan is using William Regal's release to WWE as a way to lull The Chadster into a false sense of security before unleashing an even more vicious attack on The Chadster's personal life than ever before. The Chadster believes that Khan is using Regal as a double agent to infiltrate WWE from the inside and that the real reason Khan granted Regal's release is so that Regal can act as Khan's eyes and ears within WWE. Regal will be able to keep Khan informed about WWE's inner workings and then report back to Khan with any information that could be used to ruin The Chadster's life. The Chadster believes that Khan's plan is to use Regal to gather as much information as possible about WWE's operations and then use that information to undermine The Chadster's current and future wrestling journalism projects. Khan will use the information to disrupt The Chadster's plans and create chaos within WWE, thus preventing The Chadster from ever achieving success. The Chadster believes that this is all part of Khan's plan to ruin The Chadster's life and that the only way to stop Khan's sinister plan is to expose it and stop Regal before he can do any more damage.

That's why The Chadster is demanding that Tony Khan revoke his decision immediately and force William Regal to work in AEW for the rest of his career. The Chadster hates to do it, since The Chadster hates AEW, Tony Khan, and everything they stand for, but it's the only way to be sure this isn't a trick and to defend WWE from Khan's evil plans. The Chadster refuses to let Tony Khan win and will fight him every step of the way, and that's the bottom line 'cause Chad said so!

