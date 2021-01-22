Tony Khan, Ratings Killer? Impact Ratings Fall for Khan Appearance

It looks like Tony Khan made the right decision when he vowed not to become an onscreen character for AEW. The AEW President made a special appearance on this week's episode of Impact Wrestling, but instead of causing a ratings bump, Khan caused the ratings to go down, undoing all of the gains Impact has had since the start of 2021.

Impact Ratings Get Negative Boost From Tony Khan

Impact came in 145th place in the Tuesday ratings charts on Showbuzz Daily, down from 126th place last week. Overall viewership in the show fell from 161,000 to 147,000 viewers, and in the 18-49 demographic, Impact fell from a .05 to a .03. All of this occurred on a night when cable news dominated the ratings, with 19 of the top 20 spots taken up by cable news, 16 of those CNN, for the eve of President Joe Biden's inauguration. That would normally be a mitigating excuse, but that has also been the case for the past two weeks, with the episode two weeks ago taking place on the night of the Georgia runoff elections and last week's show buried beneath coverage of the Capitol riot and the pathetic end of Donald Trump's presidency. And Impact ratings still grew both of those weeks. On the other hand, Twitch viewership for this week's show was the highest it's been since the first episode after Kenny Omega won the AEW Championship from Jon Moxley at AEW Winter is Coming with assistance from Impact Executive Vice President Don Callis.

