Tony Schiavone, Aubrey Edwards Share Reaction to Sting's AEW Debut

Wrestling legend Sting rocked the wrestling world at AEW's Winter is Coming special when he made his AEW debut. Sting appeared recently on the AEW Unrestricted podcast where he talked about his debut with Tony Schiavone and Aubrey Edwards, who revealed the excitement backstage amongst the AEW roster as well as their own reactions.

"Talking about the fast track," said Schiavone, describing how Sting was rushed from his trailer to the ring during his debut, keeping most of the AEW roster in the dark. And then and then, as you said, you made that beeline from the trailer to the gorilla position. And that's one of the things that I regret about being, because, I don't know, Aubrey, if anybody got any video of that or not, but that's one of the things I regret about being at the announce position, to see everybody's reaction and see everybody, because I may have told you this, and I know you and I kind of talked afterward that, go with say hello to these kids because you're like a god to these kids. I mean, you really, really are."

"There's Marq Quen of Private Party who, every time he would see me, Sting, in the back, every day, every TV taping without fail, he would look at me, and go, 'It's Sting,'" Schiavone continued. "And so I told him. I told him when I found that you were there, I said, don't get too excited about tonight's show. He went, I'm only in a battle royal. I'm not even winning. What are you talking about? I said just don't get too excited. So he showed me a note, came around the corner and showed me an OMG note. So it had to be, and Aubrey I want you to chime in on this one because you were there, Aubrey. Tell me when you saw him for the first time what you thought."

"So my position was slightly different than everyone else because I was coming out from the ring," said Edwards. "I think I had a match, like, right before. And I'm just kind of walking through gorilla. It's very clear they've got like a production team in the back. It's getting kind of stuffed, I'm like, OK, well, I gotta get out of here. And I walked past and I see Sting and I'm like, "Hey, what's up, Sting?" And I think I gave you a fist bump and then walked away. And I'm like, OK, that's how that went. Great. That's how I introduced myself to Sting. So cool. Awesome."

"Very nonchalant," Sting agreed. "It was great. Yeah. What else are you gonna do, right?"

"I was getting texts from my two oldest sons and I was getting a text from my daughter who follows it," added Schiavone. "And I got a text from Britt Baker, Dr. Britt Baker, who of course, we do a little routine back and forth on set with her. I'm supposedly, quote, her best friend. And her text was, 'you didn't tell me she was gonna be here. And you need to tell me every time something like this is gonna happen.' I'm thinking, hey, I've got to I've got a broadcast to do here, guys. I can't keep reading texts here."

"You lost status with her," said Sting.

"Yes, I did," Schiavone agreed. "Well, I'm sure I'll do something to gain it back."

It sounds like everyone in AEW had a lot of fun with Sting's debut, and The Chadster can't begrudge them that. For me personally, it was a mixed bag, because while I appreciated seeing Sting, I knew this was going to wreak havoc on WWE's ratings, and as a result, The Chadster's sex life, as I can only perform sexually when WWE is winning in the ratings war.

If you haven't already, give Sting's appearance on AEW Unrestricted a listen. In addition to all his thoughts on AEW that we'll be mining for clickbait articles over the next few days, Sting also looks back at his career, getting into pro wrestling with The Ultimate Warrior, working with Ric Flair, going through the Monday Night Wars, losing WCW, joining TNA, and getting his WrestleMania moment in WWE.

This post is part of a multi-part series: Stingbait – Clickbait Articles Mined from Sting's Appearance on the AEW Unrestricted podcast.

Sting Explains How He Knew Tony Khan and Joined AEW (Coming Soon)

Tony Schiavone, Aubrey Edwards Share Reaction to Sting's AEW Debut

Sting Compares Working for AEW to the Start of WCW Monday Nitro (Coming Soon)

Sting Says He's Proud of Cody Rhodes and Dustin Rhodes for AEW (Coming Soon)