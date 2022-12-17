Torchwood, Stargirl, Invincible, Picard & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

I know, you know/We don't see/We sow our truth, wait patiently/I walk the streets with a song in my head/(We ebb and we flow, so)/Got my toes on my pup at the foot of my bed/(My heart always seems to know)/Well, take the glitz back; I want the soul instead/'Cause I found some kind of fairytale… with the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With today's "Long-Distance Dispatch" bringing us Vanessa Carlton with "Nolita Fairytale," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up for this morning includes Amazon confirming Henry Cavill for a live-action Warhammer 40,000 series adaptation, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard star Sir Patrick Stewart discussing Riker, Dr. Crusher & Season 3, BBC's Torchwood star Eve Myles clearing things up with John Barrowman & offering a reboot update, Amazon's Invincible dropping a ten-ton tease that some Season 2 news is coming next month, NBC's Night Court cast does a deep dive into the sequel spinoff series, and DC's Stargirl star Brec Bassinger shares a beautiful message with her "Starfam."

Plus, check out our additional coverage: AEW/WWE, Netflix's Wednesday, NBC's Saturday Night Live, Netflix's Warrior Nun, Paramount+'s "Yellowstone" prequel 1923, The CW's Riverdale, HBO's House of the Dragon, a new Pokemon series with two new trainers, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, Netflix's Manifest, Netflix's Heartstopper, Crunchyroll, and tons more!

Now here's a look at your BCTV Daily Dispatch for Saturday, December 17, 2022:

Stargirl: Brec Bassinger Video Reminds Starfam "It's Never The End"

AEW Rampage: Full Card Preview; Plus: The Chadster's Christmas Wish

WWE SmackDown: Tonight's Edition Sees The Return of Roman Reigns

Wednesday Season 2 Writers' Room Reportedly Being Formed & More

Night Court Cast Takes Us Behind the Scenes of NBC's Spinoff Sequel

Saturday Night Live Cast Photo Released; Austin Butler & Lizzo Promos

Warrior Nun "Still In The Fight"? Showrunner Simon Barry Offers Update

1923: Yellowstone Prequel Series Shares Episode Images, BTS Featurette

Riverdale: Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa Posts S07E01 Preview, Talks Jughead

Invincible Series Social Media Confirms Season 2 Update Next Month

House of the Dragon: Tom Glynn-Carney on Season 2, Joffrey Comparisons

New Pokemon Animated Series Will Mark End of Ash Ketchum Era

James Wan, Ian McCulloch, Peacock Teaming on New Horror Series

Torchwood: "All Is Fine" with Eve Myles, John Barrowman; Reboot Update

Rick and Morty: Roiland on Using AI Art; Season 6 Finale Homework

Manifest Season 4: Josh Dallas on [SPOILER] Sacrifice Impacting Part 2

Heartstopper Wins Big; Nick and Charlie Novella; Season 2 & More

Star Trek: Picard Season 3: Stewart Discusses Jean-Luc/Crusher, Riker

Crunchyroll Announces March 2023 Home Video Blu-Ray Releases

Warhammer 40,000 Update: Amazon Secures Rights; Henry Cavill Comments

