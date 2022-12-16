WWE SmackDown: Tonight's Edition Sees The Return of Roman Reigns

The Bloodline continues to ride high as the leading force in WWE, and the same can be said of their leader, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. We last saw the Tribal Chief at WWE Survivor Series when his team was victorious in the War Games match against The Brawling Brutes, Kevin Owens, and Drew McIntyre, and confirmed the loyalty of Sami Zayn to their family. So with everything seemingly perfect, what does Reigns have to address with The Bloodline tonight on SmackDown?

When he returns tonight live on FOX to address the SmackDown audience, will we find out who Roman Reigns will be facing next for his title or does he have something else on his mind? Let's see what WWE.com has to say about it officially:

Fresh off The Bloodline's statement win over Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre & The Brawling Brutes at Survivor Series WarGames, the faction has been riding high with Sami Zayn now officially ingrained in the group. Zayn has even found camaraderie with Jey Uso, the man who distrusted him from the beginning.

Now The Bloodline will be back in full force as Roman Reigns returns this week. What will be The Tribal Chief's next move now that The Bloodline are fully united? Find out tonight at 8/7 C on FOX!

Along with that, tonight on SmackDown, we will see the imposing Gunther defend the Intercontinental Championship against the SmackDown World Cup Winner Ricochet, Liv Morgan & Tegan Nox teaming up to challenge Damage CTRL for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship, and Hit Row, Legado del Fantasma, and The Viking Raiders going to war in a Triple Threat Tag Team Match. To catch all of the action, tune in to WWE SmackDown tonight at 8 pm live on FOX.