Heartstopper Wins Big; Nick and Charlie Novella; Season 2 & More

Netflix's Heartstopper has won multiple awards at the first annual Children's & Family Emmy Awards, wrapped up filming for season two, has the go-ahead for a third season, and welcomes the continued success of Alice Oseman's series with a U.S. edition of her Nick and Charlie novella.

At the Children's & Family Emmy Awards, Heartstopper won four awards in total: Kit Connor won for his role as Nick Nelson, Olivia Coleman won for her role as Nick's mother, Sarah Nelson, the series won for Outstanding Writing For A Young Teen Program, and the final award was for Outstanding Young Teen Series. It feels validating to see Coleman and Connor win awards since they had an incredible scene together in a beautiful conversation between mother and son in the first season. Connor having to basically be forced to come out as bisexual before he was ready was upsetting to witness but seeing those around him bring their support was uplifting in many ways.

NICK AND CHARLIE by Alice Oseman (Scholastic Press / On sale January 3, 2023 / Ages 14+ / $16.99): From the mega-bestselling creator of Heartstopper, a must-have novella in which Heartstopper's lead characters, Nick and Charlie, face one of their biggest challenges yet. Absence makes the heart grow fonder… right? Everyone knows that Nick and Charlie love their nearly inseparable life together. But soon Nick will be leaving for university, and Charlie, a year younger, will be left behind. Everyone's asking if they're staying together, which is a stupid question… or at least that's what Nick and Charlie assume at first. As the time to say goodbye gets inevitably closer, Nick and Charlie start to question whether their love is strong enough to survive apart. Charlie is sure he's holding Nick back… and Nick can't tell what Charlie's thinking. Things spiral from there. Everyone knows that first love rarely lasts forever. What will it take for Nick and Charlie to defy the odds?

Heartstopper season one premiered on April 22nd, and the second season finished filming about a week ago with a sweet post by Oseman herself on Instagram. The Nick and Charlie U.S. novella will be available to purchase on January 3, 2023. There isn't an official date for the second season's premiere, but we patiently wait for an announcement to come soon… fingers are crossed!