Tracker S02: Jensen Ackles Filming This Week, Confirmed for Episode 2

Tracker star Justin Hartley confirmed that Jensen Ackles will be in the second episode of Season 2 and will be filming with him this week.

Earlier this month, during the Television Critics Association's (TCA) Summer Press Event, EP Elwood Reid had good news for fans of CBS's hit Justin Hartley (NBC's This Is Us)-starring series Tracker and fans of Jensen Ackles (Supernatural, The Boys). When the second season rolls around, Ackles' Russell Shaw – brother of Hartley's Colter – will be returning (and for "more than one" episode, according to Reid). Now, thanks to what Hartley had to share during his time at San Diego Comic-Con 2024 (SDCC 2024) this weekend, we have a confirmation on when Ackles will be in front of the camera and what episode will be his first one back. In the Entertainment Weekly coverage video above (at the 3:08:43 mark), Hartley shares how excited he is to have Ackles and Melissa Roxburgh (Dory) be a part of the show's universe and the roles they're playing in Colter's overarching backstory. In fact, Hartley notes that Ackles will be joining him in Vancouver this week to film, confirming that Ackles' Russell will appear in the season's second episode.

Speaking with TV Insider, Reid offered some insights into how Colter's family mysteries will see Russell and their sister, Dory (Roxburgh), continue to play a role in the overarching storyline – as all three begin to realize that their parents held many more secrets than they realized. "They'll be coming in and out of the show," Reid shared. "If we can drop a few bombs into Colter's life with those characters and then see how he wrestles with those, then we'll earn them coming back to sort of sort out— because, I mean, the evidence we have in the show right now is his sister definitely has a point of view about what he should do, which is just forget about it and leave it. And then you look at Jensen's character, Russell; he seems to have sort of put it all away in a box in some way and kind of just dealt with it. But you'll learn in Episode 2, he's got very different memories of something that happened in their past that Colter has no memory of."

With the revelation that Russell wasn't involved in his and Colter's father's death ("at least not in the capacity that Colter thought he did") and the other mysterious family dynamics in play, Reid believes that there's much more to the overall family story still left to tell – which means more opportunities to have Ackles and Roxburgh back. "Jensen's coming back, which is great. Can't wait to see him. We always have so much fun together. He's a riot and a super-talented actor as well. So we're very lucky to have him. And I love Melissa as a person. She's a close friend, and so I think there's a lot more story to tell there, so would love to have her back."

Based on the bestselling novel The Never Game by Jeffery Deaver, the CBS series spotlights Hartley's Colter, a lone-wolf survivalist who roams the country as a reward seeker, using his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement solve all manner of mysteries while contending with his own fractured family. Produced by 20th Television, CBS's Tracker stars Hartley (Colter Shaw), Fiona Rene (Reenie), Robin Weigert (Teddi), Abby McEnany (Velma), and Eric Graise (Bobby). Hartley, Ken Olin, Elwood Reid, and Ben Winters executive-produce, with Deaver producing.

