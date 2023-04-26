Tucker Carlson Video Statement: Wow! Where to Begin with THIS One? Ex-FOX "News" primetime host Tucker Carlson took to Twitter to post a video statement, so we decided to offer some "editorial commentary."

Less than a day after Rolling Stone reported from sources that FOX "News" allegedly has a dossier of interesting stuff to share with the media should he step out of line with any public comments, ex-primetime propagandist Tucker Carlson has taken to Twitter to share a video offering his first extended statement post-Rupert Murdoch giving him the boot. And in a painfully not shocking turn of events, Carlson avoids using the word "FOX," any words that rhyme with "FOX," and possibly any words beginning with "F," "O," or "X." But what did he have to say? Well, we're guessing that if you shape your tinfoil hat to a really, really sharp point or you interpret his eyeblinks as some kind of alien Morse code, then you're going to hook into the frequency he's sending out. For the rest of us? HA-HA-HA-HA-HA-HA-HA! Let's take a look…

Here's Carlson's video from earlier this evening, followed by the text – with an "occasional" editorial comment:

"One of the first things you realize, when you step outside the noise for a few days [Ed. Note: Fired?], is how many genuinely nice people there are in this country [Ed. Note: Didn't visit NYC]. Kind and decent people, people who really care about what's true [Ed. Note: Not if they're coming to you]. And a bunch of hilarious people, also. A lot of those. It's gotta be the majority of the population, even now. So that's heartening [Ed. Note: Much like The Tinman in "The Wizard of Oz," you need a heart for something to be heartening]."

"The other thing you notice when you take a little time off [Ed. Note: Fired?] is how unbelievably stupid most of the debates you see on television are [Ed. Note: Looks in the mirror]. They're completely irrelevant. They mean nothing. In five years, we won't even remember that we had them. Trust me, as someone who has participated [Ed. Note: Did he just say, "trust me"?]. And then at the same time, and this is the amazing thing, the undeniably big topics, the ones that will define our future, get virtually no discussion at all [Ed. Note: Because of people like you]. War. Civil liberties. Emerging science. Demographic change. Corporate power. Natural resources [Ed. Note: Might want to check your own track record on those, Tuck]. When was the last time you heard a legitimate debate about any of those issues [Ed. Note: Any time I'm not hearing from FOX "News"]? It's been a long time. Debates like that are not permitted in American media [Ed. Note: No, debates like that aren't permitted on FOX "News" and are like garlic to a vampire to your show, Tuck… "was like…"].

"Both political parties, and their donors, have reached consensus on what benefits them, and they actively collude to shut down any conversation about it [Ed. Note: you used to take on-air marching orders from Trump & the GOP]. Suddenly, the United States looks very much like a one-party state [Ed. Note: Here, we agree – but that's because the Democrats are a real political party & the Republicans have become a cult]. That's a depressing realization, but it's not permanent. Our current orthodoxies won't last. They're brain-dead. Nobody actually believes them. [Ed. Note: Lots of sad projecting going on here]. Hardly anyone's life is improved by them [Ed. Note: Yes, many lives]. This moment is too inherently ridiculous to continue. And so it won't. The people in charge know this; that's why they're hysterical and aggressive [Ed. Note: Because this video is sane and rational…?]. They're afraid. They've given up persuasion; they're resorting to force [Ed. Note: Ummm… January 6th?].

But it won't work. When honest people say what's true – calmly and without embarrassment – they become powerful [Ed. Note: Which explains why Carlson lost his "powerful" job]. At the same time, the liars, who have been trying to silence them, shrink and they become weaker [Ed. Note: A wee bit more projecting on Carlson's part]. That's the iron law of the universe [Ed. Note: "Tucker Carlson: Space Prophet"]. True things prevail. Where can you still find Americans saying true things [Ed. Note: Anywhere where you're not]? There aren't many places left, but there are some [Ed. Note: See previous "Ed. Note"]. And that's enough. As long as you can hear the words, there is hope. See you soon [Ed. Note: not if we see or hear you first]."