Two Sentence Horror Stories Season 2 Trailer Dials Up the Terror

Horror is coming back to The CW next month for the second season of their series Two Sentence Horror Stories, and thanks to a trailer we get a little sneak peek at what's to come from executive producers Vera Miao, Emily Wiedemann, and Chazz Carfora. The series began with the premiere of its' short anthologies on a digital platform in 2017, and then it moved to CW shortly after for a full season and a place to call home. The show explores the primal fears within and often the social fears that come along with that. Taking apart and dissecting the horrific parts of society in creative and terrifying ways, Two Sentence Horror Stories is taking the genre to network television and reviving the anthology in every episode, not just every season.

The arrival of a promo for the second season gives fans hope for some fun-filled terror in the form of deadly workplace secrets.

TWO SENTENCE HORROR STORIES is an anthology of contemporary tales of horror and haunting for the diverse and digital age. Inspired by the viral fan fiction of two sentence horror stories, this anthology series taps into universal primal fears, filtered through the anxieties of the most connected and inclusive generation. With dizzying advancements in technology, social progress, inequality and environmental degradation…the things that haunt us are still the same. Executive produced by Vera Miao ("Best Friends Forever"), Emily Wiedemann ("Creative Control") and Chazz Carfora ("Stories From The Felt"), TWO SENTENCE HORROR STORIES is from Stage 13 in association with Warner Bros.

This promo is reminiscent of clips we've seen lately of warehouses shipping out gifts and random assortments from online shopping, but there's something very off here. While the workers of this specific warehouse seem to be continually mistreated by the big boss, weird and disturbing events are slowly increasing. Mind racing from thoughts of possible vampire themes to brain-centered zombie diseases, this promo ramps up the excitement for the upcoming premiere. Trapped and afraid, these characters will hopefully offer a heart-pounding introduction to the second season of Two Sentence Horror Stories. Viral, very short, stories have been a part of the internet for some time now and have given readers terror within seconds. We'll have to see if the second season, premiering on January 12th, 2021, holds up to that power held by the viral stories themselves. For now, let us know in the comments if you're excited for the new season and what you hope to see!