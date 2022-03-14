Two-Time WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall Has Passed Away At Age 63

We have just heard the very sad news that wrestling legend Scott Hall has passed away. Hall was in a Georgia hospital for hip replacement surgery after a recent injury, when a blood clot got loose and resulted in three heart attacks on the night of March 12. He had been on life support since then and once his family was at his side, they were ready to say goodbye and removed him from life support. Hall was only 63 years old.

Here's a look at the tweet from the WWE confirming the news:

WWE is saddened to learn that two-time WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall has passed away. WWE extends its condolences to Hall's family, friends and fans. pic.twitter.com/jgqL3WizOS — WWE (@WWE) March 15, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Scott Hall broke into the wrestling industry in 1984 and had stints in the NWA, AWA, and around the world in various promotions before eventually finding his way to the WWF in 1992, where he would create the character that instantly grabbed fans' attention and made him a star. In Razor Ramon, Hall clearly took much inspiration from Al Pacino's iconic performance as Tony Montana in the 1983 film Scarface and created a slick new kind of heel character that was so cool, fans actually started to like him.

He would perform as the character for the next four years, winning the Intercontinental Championship four times and stealing the show at WrestleMania X with Shawn Michaels in an instantly iconic and revolutionary Ladder Match.

In 1996, Hall was persuaded to leave the WWF for more money (guaranteed money too) by rival promotion WCW.

Scott Hall's debut storyline in WCW, along with fellow WWF defector Kevin Nash as a pair of Outsiders who were invading WCW to take over, came to a head at the 1996 Bash At The Beach Pay Per View, where they were joined by a heel-turning Hulk Hogan in one of wrestling's all-time greatest shocking moments.

It was there that the iconic and industry-changing nWo was born and the faction would lead WCW to a steady stream of ratings victories over the WWF for the next two years.

Hall was regarded as one of the best minds and creative forces in wrestling history and as such, was a two-time inductee to the WWE Hall of Fame: once as Razor Ramon and another as a part of the nWo.

We would like to send our thoughts and condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones of the legendary Scott Hall. There will never be another one like him.