Utopia: A Look at the Graphic Novel That Could Save or Destroy Mankind

With Amazon Studios and Gone Girl scribe-screenwriter Gillian Flynn's Utopia ready to spill out into our world on September 25, we've been impressed with how the streaming service is promoting the series. Yesterday, we had the violent, funny, violently funny, and disturbingly wacky at just the right time vibe (think Preacher) official "red band" trailer that completely changed how we're viewing the series and what we should be expecting. Now we're getting a look at a key piece of intel before the series premiere: a look at the backstory on the graphic novel that could determine the fate of all mankind. What better tale to tell as a bedtime story then, right?

So snuggle into bed and pull the blankets up tight, as Wilson Wilson lulls you to sleep (more like force-feeds you insomnia) with the tale of Dystopia and Jessica Hyde (Sasha Lane):

Utopia is an eight-episode twisted conspiracy thriller about saving the world, while trying to find your place in it. Inspired by the British series of the same name, the new Amazon Original series comes from best-selling author and award-winning screenwriter, Gillian Flynn (Gone Girl, Sharp Objects), who serves as showrunner and executive producer. Utopia centers on a group of comic fans who meet online and bond over their obsession of a seemingly fictional comic called, "Utopia."

Together, Becky (Ashleigh LaThrop), Ian (Dan Byrd), Samantha (Jessica Rothe), Wilson Wilson (Desmin Borges) and Grant (Javon "Wanna" Walton) unearth hidden meanings cloaked within the pages of "Utopia," predicting threats to humanity. They realize these are not just the makings of a conspiracy; they are very real dangers coming alive right now in their world. The high-stakes adventure brings the group face-to-face with the comic's famed central character, Jessica Hyde (Sasha Lane), who joins them on their mission to save the world while harboring secrets of her own.

Just to be clear? The following "red band" trailer is uncensored and contains graphic violence (pretty much right from the jump) so tread lightly and more sure there are aren't any impressionable souls (kids, chihuahuas, etc.) around who aren't ready for some rough stuff. You've been warned…

Amazon Prime's Utopia stars Sasha Lane as Jessica Hyde, Rainn Wilson as Michael Stearns, Dan Byrd as Ian, Javon Walton as Grant, Cory Michael Smith as Thomas Christie, Ashleigh LaThrop as Becky, Desmin Borges as Wilson Wilson, Farrah Mackenzie as Alice, Christopher Denham as Arby, John Cusack as Dr. Kevin Christie, and Jeanine Serralles as Colleen. Recurring cast includes Jessica Rothe as Samantha, Felisha Terrell as Hailey Alvez, and Dustin Ingram as Tallman. Alongside Flynn, executive producers include Jessica Rhoades (with whom Flynn collaborated on HBO's Sharp Objects), Sharon Levy, Sharon Hall, Toby Haynes, Karen Wilson, and Dennis Kelly. The series is a co-production between Endemol Shine North America, Kudos, and Amazon Studios.