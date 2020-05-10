In an interview with Crunchyroll recently published on YouTube, horror manga creator Junji Ito spoke about the origins of his work writing manga, the adaptation process with which his acclaimed manga Uzumaki will become an anime (to be released later this year), and some important tidbits of information surrounding the anime. He even implied what may be a minor spoiler, so if that floats your boat, read on.

In this interview, Ito makes mention of his past career as a dental technician, a path he took for nearly six years – "about five years and nine months," he remarks. Three years into that job he started "wearing two hats, so to speak," by beginning his journey as a manga writer. Ito speaks also of writing horror: "Just like a duckling thinks the first thing it sees is its mother, horror manga was like a parent[…] So I guess the draw of it… it was a part of me."

On the topic of the Uzumaki anime adaptation, Ito speaks well of Hiroshi Nagahama, the director of the anime, calling him "quite talented". Nagahama's other credits include MUSHI-SHI and Flowers of Evil. According to Ito, the anime will be in black and white. "The manga is monochrome, only black and white," Ito remarks, "and they wanted to recreate it that way out of respect for the original, which made me very happy."

Also of note, the screenplay for the anime is also complete according to Ito and will encompass just four episodes, significantly shorter of a span than other anime series. As a result, the screenplay reorganizes a few aspects of the manga. In a remark that may be seen as a potential spoiler for the series, "[…]Someone who dies early on now plays an important role later on," Ito says. Speaking about the general level of horror in his works, Ito says, "I want the reader to have an uncanny feeling more than fright […] I want to give them a taste of something strange."

Finally, on the topic of the chance to grab Western audiences with his work, Ito says, "I'm very glad that people in America will read what I've written, but at the same time, it seems unbelievable, like I'm dreaming." He then says, quite frankly, "If it is a dream, I'll continue working hard so I don't wake up."

Here's a look at Ito's interview with Crunchyroll in its entirety: