Video Highlights from Last Night's Final WWE NXT of 2020

Posted on | by Chad McMahon | Comments

WWE NXT aired its final show of 2020 last night, building up to next week's New Years Evil special episode. In addition to in-ring action, NXT also revealed the winners of its annual Year-End Awards. WWE has released clips from last night's show on YouTube.

Johnny Gargano retains the NXT North American Championship for the first time ever on WWE NXT
Johnny Gargano retains the NXT North American Championship for the first time ever on WWE NXT

But NXT ended 2020 not with a whimper but a bang as Johnny Gargano defended the NXT North American Championship against Leon Ruff.  Here's some highlights from Gargano vs. Ruff.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LXiVzUk3ysA

And here's an online-only video of the Garganos celebrating after the big win.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NCRUTqynhfc

AEW also featured a surprise appearance by the Lucha House Party, who came to challenge Legado del Fantasma to a tag team match, following up on Gran Metalik's upset victory over The Miz on Monday Night Raw.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zD8Z35E9AWk

And following that match, here's Metalik and Lince Dorado celebrating the victory.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FwsgxDwIRQY

Karrion Kross and Damian Priest got involved in a big brawl around the Capital Wrestling Center.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wfSwhuMaWj0

In other in-ring action last night, The Grizzled Young Vets defeated Breezango.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=adUTJQaooSM

Mercedes Martinez won a squash match.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BKummr1BvFs

Bronson Reed squashed Isaiah "Swerve" Scott.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iFhhWVGCD4I

And last but not least, Roderick Strong took on Pete Dunne.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lCjKQvDyf2Y

WWE also used video packages to tease some of the events booked for next week's NXT New Years Evil event, such as the Fight Pit match between Timothy Thatcher and Tommaso Ciampa.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nyf02QVFhQs

And the Last Woman Standing Match between Rhea Ripley and Raquel Gonzalez.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9BABg-y57eg

And the looming return of Xia Li and Boa.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z6VGSLhJ7vY

And then of course there were the NXT Year-End Awards. You can read the full list of winners here. For the awards that were delivered during last night's broadcast, here's the acceptance speeches from the winners.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p3dqJUdG-aU
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P54bihlijck
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vf9lenw8WKs
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=45d_o_9V7g8
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m7eWvW-TK58

And here's a video package for NXT New Years Evil.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WcKkGgAwA4U

WWE NXT airs weekly on the USA Network on Wednesday at 8PM, going head to head with rival AEW Dynamite in the Wednesday Night Ratings Wars. Surprisingly, NXT has been the underdog in the war. In addition to the weekly show, NXT Takeover events can be viewed on the WWE Network. Bleeding Cool's expert pro wrestling "journalism" team provides weekly recaps and analysis of NXT's weekly TV show as well as live coverage of Takeover events.

About Chad McMahon

Chad McMahon, otherwise known as The Chadster, is a lifelong professional wrestling fan and now journalist. Chad’s interests also include comic books, movies, netflix, and other sports including football, baseball and basketball, both college and professional. Chad drives a Miata and is married to Keighleyanne. He loves WWE with all his heart and soul.

twitter  