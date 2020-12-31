Video Highlights from Last Night's Final WWE NXT of 2020

WWE NXT aired its final show of 2020 last night, building up to next week's New Years Evil special episode. In addition to in-ring action, NXT also revealed the winners of its annual Year-End Awards. WWE has released clips from last night's show on YouTube.

But NXT ended 2020 not with a whimper but a bang as Johnny Gargano defended the NXT North American Championship against Leon Ruff. Here's some highlights from Gargano vs. Ruff.

And here's an online-only video of the Garganos celebrating after the big win.

AEW also featured a surprise appearance by the Lucha House Party, who came to challenge Legado del Fantasma to a tag team match, following up on Gran Metalik's upset victory over The Miz on Monday Night Raw.

And following that match, here's Metalik and Lince Dorado celebrating the victory.

Karrion Kross and Damian Priest got involved in a big brawl around the Capital Wrestling Center.

In other in-ring action last night, The Grizzled Young Vets defeated Breezango.

Mercedes Martinez won a squash match.

Bronson Reed squashed Isaiah "Swerve" Scott.

And last but not least, Roderick Strong took on Pete Dunne.

WWE also used video packages to tease some of the events booked for next week's NXT New Years Evil event, such as the Fight Pit match between Timothy Thatcher and Tommaso Ciampa.

And the Last Woman Standing Match between Rhea Ripley and Raquel Gonzalez.

And the looming return of Xia Li and Boa.

And then of course there were the NXT Year-End Awards. You can read the full list of winners here. For the awards that were delivered during last night's broadcast, here's the acceptance speeches from the winners.

And here's a video package for NXT New Years Evil.

WWE NXT airs weekly on the USA Network on Wednesday at 8PM, going head to head with rival AEW Dynamite in the Wednesday Night Ratings Wars. Surprisingly, NXT has been the underdog in the war. In addition to the weekly show, NXT Takeover events can be viewed on the WWE Network.