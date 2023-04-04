Vince McMahon Makes Triumphant Return, Ruins Raw After WrestleMania Triple H came backstage from his "rah-rah nothing will change" speech to find Vince McMahon sitting in his spot at Gorilla Position, ruining WWE Raw.

Well, it seems our op/ed from yesterday, claiming that Vince McMahon's return to full creative control at WWE was unnecessary since Triple H could already do his bidding and make terrible booking decisions on his own, didn't exactly stand the test of time. Although we still stand by our thoughts on The Game, it appears we underestimated Vince's deep-rooted psychological need to reclaim control as soon as possible, which he did just 24 hours after Endeavor officially announced the purchase of WWE. Even CEO Ari Emanuel seemed keen to stress how much he wanted Vince to stick around.

So, as Triple H delivered an opening speech on WWE Raw last night, assuring everyone that nothing would change and the WWE we know and love (in a Stockholm syndrome kind of way) would remain the same (which, historically, is a telltale sign that the exact opposite is about to happen), Vince McMahon, defiantly rocking his Gomez Addams mustache, was backstage, stealing back his seat in Gorilla Position, tearing up scripts and making last-minute changes, preparing to oversee what would become one of the most critically panned episodes of WWE Raw in history. All of the most prominent dirt sheets confirmed the news. For Vince, make no mistake, this was a triumphant return.

However, for fans and wrestlers alike, feelings may differ. Wrestlers who were released during McMahon's tenure and rehired under Triple H's short-lived but well-received reign must be concerned about their future. The same goes for those who were thriving under Triple H's more coherent and consistent creative vision, some of whom found themselves cut from last night's show at the eleventh hour. And let's just say that AEW stars like Dax Harwood, Andrade, and Miro, who have been vocal about their dissatisfaction with their booking and openly considering a return to WWE under Triple H, may suddenly find themselves yearning for Tony Khan's favor instead. While AEW has had its fair share of creative missteps, none compare to the pathologically awful booking of modern-day Vince McMahon. And at least Tony Khan is a mark you can work. Vince McMahon is the all-time king of the carnies.

For fans who had grown accustomed to a consistent, if imperfect, WWE over the past several months, this is nothing short of a nightmare scenario. While WWE may have made, and may continue to make, a substantial profit under Vince McMahon, fans have been consistently dissatisfied for years, if not decades. Triple H, even as McMahon's protégé, offered a much-needed breath of fresh air. Now, WWE fans will be forced to sniff Vince McMahon's creative farts for the foreseeable future.

Welcome to the new WWE, same as the old WWE. WWE is terrible once more, and the wrestling world finally makes sense again.