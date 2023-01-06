Vince McMahon/WWE, Jackass, The Daily Show & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Someone out there's/Listening to the same song/Feeling the same way that I do/Make me a believer, pick up the receiver/Tell me you feel just like I do/I do… and the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With today's "Long-Distance Dispatch" bringing us Better Than Ezra with "I Do," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up for this morning includes Vince McMahon looking to force a return to (and sale of) the WWE, James Gunn having a very productive day, Warner Bros. Discovery announcing that its done killing content for tax write-offs, Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp coming out as gay on TikTok, Jackass star Bam Margera discussing being pronounced dead with Steve-O, and Comedy Central's The Daily Show wanting answers from Elon Musk as to why their tweets disappeared.

Plus, check out our additional coverage: Metallica, WWE/AEW, Amazon's Gen V, Paramount+'s Criminal Minds: Evolution, NBC's Saturday Night Live, The CW's The Flash, FX's Fargo, HBO's The Last of Us, AMC's Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches, Peacock's Poker Face, Netflix's Stranger Things, AMC's The Walking Dead, Jeremy Renner, Disney+'s The Mandalorian, and more!

Now here's a look at your BCTV Daily Dispatch for Friday, January 6, 2023:

WWE Set to Bring Money In The Bank to London This Summer

James Gunn "Wrote 1/3 of An Unannounced DC TV Show" Today & More

Watch Metallica Perform "Whiskey In The Jar" & "Nothing Else Matters"

The Daily Show Needs Answers from Elon Musk About Deleted Tweets

Jackass: Bam Margera Opens Up to Steve-O About Being Pronounced Dead

Gen V: The Boys Spinoff Reportedly Opening Season 2 Writers' Room Soon

Stranger Things: Noah Schnapp Comes Out as Gay in TikTok Video

Criminal Minds: Evolution Episode 6 Preview: Time to Go Wheels Up

Saturday Night Live: Aubrey Plaza, Michael B. Jordan Set As Hosts

Vince McMahon Announces WWE Return, Plans to Sell Company

The Flash Season 9: David Ramsey's "Back In the Lab" & More Updates

Fargo Season 5: The White Lotus Star Lukas Gage Joins Series Cast

The Last of Us Cast & Creative Team Go Behind the Scenes of HBO Series

Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches Ep. 1 Preview: Cortland Needs a Job Done

AEW Dynamite Kicks off 2023 With a New Look, Title Change, and More

Warner Bros. Discovery Done Killing Content for Tax Write-Offs: CFO

Poker Face: Rian Johnson, Natasha Lyonne Series Gets Official Trailer

James Gunn: DCU Slate Plan "8 to 10 Years"; Some Announced This Month

Stranger Things 5: Sadie Sink Feels Fans' Pain Over Series Ending

The Walking Dead: Norman Reedus/Howard Stern Interview Needs to Happen

Jeremy Renner Enjoys Family "Spa Day" After Rough Day in ICU (Video)

Shape Island: Barnett, Klassen Pictures Books Get Apple TV+ Series

The Mandalorian: Sackhoff Congratulates Varnado on Wrestling Return

The Flash/Arrow, James Gunn/Wonder Woman & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

