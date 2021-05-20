Walker Season 1 A Tale of Two Families Preview: A Heartfelt Flashback

Heading into this week's episode of The CW's Walker and now having seen the previews you're about to check out, we think it's pretty safe to say that "A Tale of Two Families" is going to be a kangaroo-kick to the heart. First, the moment we see Genevieve Padalecki's Emily mentioned our emotional radar already goes on alert. But the clincher is knowing that this week, viewers are taken back to the days right before and immediately following her death- and from more than just Cordell's (Jared Padalecki) perspective. But along with the plucks to the heartstrings, we can't shake this feeling that there will be a reveal or two that will add a few twists to the remainder of the season. So with that in mind, here's a look at the preview images, episode overview, and promo for this week's chapter:

Walker Season 1, Episode 12 "A Tale of Two Families": FLASHBACK – The show flashes back to the days right before and after Emily's (Genevieve Padalecki) death and how the entire Walker family dealt with the sudden tragic loss. Steve Robin directed the episode with story by Seamus Kevin Fahey and written by Seamus Kevin Fahey and Anna Fricke.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Walker 1×12 Promo "A Tale of Two Families" (HD) Jared Padalecki series (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hBTu9c4fguE)

The CW's Walker also stars Lindsey Morgan (The 100), Keegan Allen (Pretty Little Liars), Mitch Pileggi (The X-Files), Molly Hagen (Law & Order: True Crime), Coby Bell (The Gifted), Jeff Pierre (9-1-1, Beyond), Violet Brinson (Sharp Objects), Kale Culley (Me, Myself and I), Genevieve Padalecki (Supernatural), Odette Annable (Supergirl), Chris Labadie (Nightmare Smile), Matt Barr (Valor, Hellcats), Jeffrey Nordling (Big Little Lies), and Alex Meneses (Jane the Virgin). The CW series is written and executive produced by Anna Fricke (Being Human, Valor), and executive produced by Dan Lin, Lindsay Liberatore, and Padalecki. CBS Television Studios handles production, in association with Rideback.