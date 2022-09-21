Walker Season 3 Episode 1 Images: Can They Find Cordell In Time?

With close to two weeks to go before the third season premiere of The CW's Jared Padalecki-starring Walker (as well as spinoff prequel series Walker Independence), we know that things are going to hit the ground running. That's because what would normally be a time of celebration for the Walker family has taken a dark turn with Cordell (Padalecki) having gone missing. While Captain James (Coby Bell), Cassie (Ashley Reyes) & the Rangers go all-in to find him, Stella (Violet Brinson) pursues a different route. Meanwhile, Cordell's captors look to break him down physically and mentally… but why? So with that in mind, here's a look at the preview images & episode overview for S03E01 "World On a String" (directed by Steve Robin and written by Seamus Kevin Fahey & Anna Fricke):

Walker Season 3 Episode 1 "World On a String": SEASON PREMIERE – Picking up where we left off in season 2, it's graduation day and the Walker family is turning a corner into a seemingly hopeful future that is until Cordell (Jared Padalecki) goes missing, and his mysterious captors are trying to break him down physically and mentally. Meanwhile, Captain James (Coby Bell), Cassie (Ashley Reyes) and the rest of the Rangers have all hands on deck to bring Cordell home safely, but Stella (Violet Brinson) has ideas of her own on how she can help. Steve Robin directed the episode written by Seamus Kevin Fahey & Anna Fricke.