WandaVision Teaser: And You Think Your "Marriage" Has Issues?

With now less than a month to go until Disney+ and Marvel Studios' Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen-starring WandaVision premieres (January 15, 2021), viewers are getting a look at some of the unexpected "complications" that come with tying the knot. As we've seen from previously-released preview images and teasers, Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet With (Olsen) and the Vision (Bettany) find themselves spiraling through a sitcom-like existence in an attempt to carve out some semblance of a "normal life." is. But as things become more and more unstable and the facade slowly begins to peel away, will the couple's "happily ever after" be the very thing that tears apart the Marvel multiverse? Or are they just players in a much larger conspiracy at play?

For a look at just how complicated "Marriage" can be- especially when you're not sure what's real and what's something else- here's a new look at Disney+'s WandaVision:

WandaVision marks the first series from Marvel Studios streaming exclusively on Disney+. The series is a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff and Vision—two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.

Disney+'s WandaVision stars Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch, Paul Bettany as Vision, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis, Randall Park as Jimmy Woo, Kathryn Hahn as Agnes, Fred Melamed as Arthur Heart, and Debra Jo Rupp as Mrs. Heart. Created by Jac Schaeffer with an opening episode written by Schaeffer and directed by Matt Shakman, the streaming service series is executive produced by Schaeffer and Kevin Feige with Marvel Studios producing.

As a way to get everyone up to speed with who's who and what's what in the MCU, Marvel Studios: Legends was created to showcase individual characters that viewers have come to know and over the years and revisit some of their key moments. Exclusively to Disney+ and set to premiere on January 8, the timing couldn't be better with the opening focus being on the stars of the upcoming WandaVision, as viewers look back on the roads both Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) traveled before crossing paths.

As the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to expand, Marvel Studios: Legends celebrates and codifies what has come before. Revisit the epic heroes, villains, and moments from across the MCU in preparation for the highly anticipated stories still to come. Each dynamic segment feeds directly into the upcoming series premiering on Disney+ — setting the stage for future events. Marvel Studios: Legends weaves together the many threads that constitute the unparalleled Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The first two episodes of Marvel Studios: Legends kicks off on January 8, 2021, on Disney+- now here's what viewers can expect as the spotlight shines on our WandaVision couple:

"Wanda Maximoff': Wanda Maximoff made her debut in Avengers: Age of Ultron as a powerful adversary of The Avengers, only to become an even more powerful ally. Wanda found strength in herself and in her extraordinary relationship with one highly unique individual, Vision. Marvel Studios: Legends explores Wanda's story as she grapples with cruel hardships and loss, a chaotic power that she strives to control, and shifting loyalties from those she trusts most. "Vision": Born into the world in Avengers: Age of Ultron Vision chooses to fight on the side of humanity, though he himself is an artificial form of life. Marvel Studios: Legends follows Vision on his quest to understand humans more fully, evolving to be more like them, as he explores a romantic relationship with Wanda Maximoff in Captain America: Civil War. All of this leads to his final moments, as he makes the ultimate sacrifice for mankind, leaving those he loved to an uncertain future.