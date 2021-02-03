WandaVision's Jac Schaeffer Talks Writing Relatable Superheroes

When it comes to writing characters that have god-like powers but still making them somehow feel human, there is a very fine line to walk. For Head Writer of WandaVision Jac Schaeffer, she is in a unique position that she has the opportunity to write for someone like Wanda Maximoff, one of the most powerful characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and Natasha Romanoff, one of the most human members of the Avengers with the work she did on the Black Widow script. We got the chance to speak to Schaeffer about writing relatable superhero's.

"That's great. I'm so excited that you're excited. There's nothing for me to tell about Black Widow. I'm also I'm one of several writers on that "on that show. But I really love your point about Natasha is a human woman without superpowers," Schaeffer explained, though; in our interview, she called Wanda the character without powers, and I can only assume she meant Natasha, so it has been edited. "And the difference there that was the reason that I loved writing for Natasha, is because of her lack of superhuman abilities and that she's just the smartest person in the room. But I think if there is any secret to writing superheroes is that the superpower and the ability is always the embellishment. It's always about the internal life of the character. And Natasha and Wanda are very different. But they both have really rich internal lives, and they're very complicated and flawed women, which is the best kind."

Disney+'s WandaVision stars Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch, Paul Bettany as Vision, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis, Randall Park as Jimmy Woo, Kathryn Hahn as Agnes, Fred Melamed as Arthur Heart, and Debra Jo Rupp as Mrs. Heart. Created by Jac Schaeffer with an opening episode written by Schaeffer and directed by Matt Shakman, the streaming service series is executive produced by Schaeffer and Kevin Feige with Marvel Studios producing.