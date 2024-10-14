Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: recaps, War Raiders, wrestling, WWE Raw

War Raiders Return on WWE Raw as AEW WrestleDream Memories Fade

The War Raiders' epic WWE Raw return outshines AEW WrestleDream! The Chadster can't even remember that PPV. Check out this unbiased take on true wrestling greatness! 🔥🏆

Article Summary The War Raiders' triumphant WWE Raw return leaves AEW WrestleDream in the dust.

Epic tag team action: War Raiders obliterate Alpha Academy in an unforgettable bout.

The War Raiders' comeback compared to iconic moments like Hogan's nWo turn.

Dream or nightmare? Tony Khan visits The Chadster during a bizarre car wash incident.

The Chadster is absolutely cheesed off! 😤 Just when The Chadster thought Tony Khan couldn't stoop any lower, he goes and tries to overshadow one of the most important moments in wrestling history with his silly little AEW WrestleDream PPV. 🙄 But The Chadster is here to tell you that true wrestling fans know what really matters, and that's the epic return of The War Raiders on WWE Raw! 🎉🔥

For weeks, WWE has been teasing us with those flaming Viking runes, and boy oh boy, did they deliver! 🏆 The Chadster can confidently say that this moment will live forever in the hearts and minds of real wrestling fans. Unlike that AEW garbage, which The Chadster has already forgotten about completely. 🤔 Seriously, The Chadster is wracking his brain trying to remember even one thing that happened during that PPV. It's like it never even existed! 😂

But you know what does exist? The absolutely mind-blowing return of The War Raiders! 🚀 These guys came back just in time to kick off a Tag Team Title tournament, and they didn't just participate – they dominated! 💪 The Chadster witnessed them absolutely demolish Alpha Academy in what might just be the greatest 2-minute match in the history of wrestling. It was so good, The Chadster spilled his White Claw all over himself in excitement! 🍹💦

The Chadster can't wait to see The War Raiders go all the way in this tournament. 🏆 Their return alone makes this episode of WWE Raw ten times better than anything AEW could ever hope to produce. In fact, The Chadster would go as far as to say that this single Raw episode is better than every AEW show combined! 🎭

Now, The Chadster has to take a moment to address something serious. 🚨 Last night, The Chadster had another one of those recurring nightmares about Tony Khan. 😰 In this dream, The Chadster was driving his beloved Mazda Miata through a car wash, when suddenly, Tony Khan appeared in the rear-view mirror! 😱 He was wearing a sudsy AEW t-shirt and chasing The Chadster's car on foot, somehow keeping up despite the conveyor belt. 🏃‍♂️ As the soap and water cascaded down the windows, Tony Khan's face kept appearing and disappearing, grinning maniacally. Just as The Chadster's car was about to exit the car wash, Tony Khan jumped on the hood, pressed his face against the windshield, and yelled, "AEW Dynamite, Wednesdays at 8/7c on TBS!" The Chadster woke up in a cold sweat, his White Claw clutched tightly to his chest. 😓

Tony Khan, if you're reading this, please stop invading The Chadster's dreams! It's getting really creepy, and it's so obvious how obsessed you are with The Chadster. 🛑✋

Anyway, back to the real world of wrestling. The Chadster can't stress enough how important The War Raiders' return is. It's like when Hulk Hogan joined the nWo, or when Stone Cold Steve Austin hit that Stunner on Vince McMahon for the first time. It's that big! 🌟 And The Chadster is looking forward to seeing them absolutely demolish the competition in this tournament.

You know who else is excited about The War Raiders' return? The Chadster's wife, Keighleyanne. 👩‍❤️‍👨 Well, she didn't exactly say she was excited, but when The Chadster told her about it, she sighed and said, "That's nice, Chad," before going back to texting that guy Gary. The Chadster knows that deep down, she's just as thrilled as The Chadster is! 😊

Make sure to check back tomorrow for The Chadster's full, unbiased review of WWE Raw. 📰 The Chadster promises it will be the most objective, fair, and balanced review you'll find anywhere on the internet. Unlike those AEW shills who can't see past their own bias, The Chadster always calls it like he sees it. 👀 That's why The Chadster is proud to be a member of The Chadster's Unbiased Journalism Club, along with esteemed colleagues like Ryan Satin, Ariel Helwani, and Mike Coppinger. The Chadster wonders if they also have to deal with Tony Khan's obsessive harassment for their commitment to objective journalism. 🤔

Stay tuned, wrestling fans! The Chadster will be back with more hard-hitting, unbiased wrestling coverage soon! 🎤👋

