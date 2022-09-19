WarGames! Triple H Announces Beloved Match For Survivor Series 2022

While WWE's annual Survivor Series event remains as one of their "big four," the titular match itself hasn't exactly been all that exciting in some time. A traditional five-on-five tag team match could work with the right participants, but fans have been clamoring for something extra for a while. A popular suggestion has been to hold the teams' battle inside WarGames, which, if you're not familiar, is a match where two teams battle inside random rings surrounded by a cage where anything goes, and you can only win once every participant has entered. Well, it turns out Triple H thinks this is a hell of an idea and has announced that this year's Survivor Series will see both a men's and women's WarGames match.

In an exclusive interview with The Ringer, Triple H announced that the popular match would make its main roster debut at this year's Survivor Series event in November. "We'll have a men's WarGames match and a women's WarGames match. The tradition of the Survivor Series has ebbed and flowed and changed slightly over time, but this will be similar to that. This will not be Raw versus SmackDown. It will be much more story-line driven. I still look at it as a traditional component of Survivor Series there because it's large teams of people competing. We just upped the ante a little bit with WarGames and made it evolve."

WWE fans have seen a number of WarGames matches over the past few years down in NXT, but this will mark the iconic match's debut for the main roster. It has been reported often over the years that Triple H would push hard to include the match, but former WWE head Vince McMahon was always resistant to it, probably because the match's origins aren't in WWE, but instead most well-known in NWA/WCW, where it was created by the late/great Dusty Rhodes and debuted in 1987. But now, with Triple H in charge, he and fans will get their wish and finally see the match with main WWE superstars, and we'll see it at Survivor Series.

To see the main roster debut of WarGames, be sure to check out WWE Survivor Series on Saturday, November 26, live on Peacock.