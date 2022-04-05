Warlord Chronicles: His Dark Materials Producer Eyeing Series Adapt

Sony Pictures Television is looking to the first book in Bernard Cornwell's Warlord Chronicles trilogy, "The Winter King" into a 10-part series courtesy of Jane Tranter's Bad Wolf. Filming is expected to start sometime in 2022, according to Variety. "The Winter King" is being positioned as a revisionist take on the Arthurian legends, which were first published in the mid-1990s. It follows Arthur Pendragon as he evolves from outcast son to legendary warrior and leader. Cornwell's Warlord Chronicles are set in the fifth century, long before Britain was united, in a land of warring factions and tribes when the world was brutal and lives were often fleeting. Bad Wolf is producing in association with One Big Picture, director Otto Bathurst's production company, with international distribution being handled by Sony Pictures TV. An adaptation was previously set up at EPIX, but production has since moved to a different partner. Kate Brooke (A Discovery Of Witches) and Ed Whitmore (Manhunt) are adapting WC for the series with Bathurst (His Dark Materials) as lead director.

Sony took a majority stake in Bad Wolf in December paying around $80 million, a deal that involved buying out the minority stakes held in Bad Wolf by Sky and HBO, as well as Access Entertainment. The deal also includes the Wolf Studios Wales sound stage facility in Cardiff, Wales, and Bad Wolf's 30% stake in Bad Wolf America LLC. Bad Wolf was launched in 2015 by Tranter and Julie Gardner, the former BBC executives responsible for Doctor Who, Torchwood, and Da Vinci's Demons, to produce high-end TV and film for the global television market. The duo was at the helm of the BBC's drama division until 2008, and, together with Russell T. Davies, relaunched Doctor Who in 2005 and created Torchwood. Both shows were produced in Wales and reignited the television industry in the country. Bad Wolf was also involved with HBO and BBC's His Dark Materials, HBO's Industry, and Sky's I Hate Suzie and A Discovery of Witches while co-producing the next chapter of the BBC's Doctor Who.