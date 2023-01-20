Warrior Nun Billboard Has Simon Barry "Stunned and Beyond Impressed" Warrior Nun fans sent Netflix a billboard message about bringing the show back that's tough for them to ignore... and Simon Barry approves.

A little more than a month after series creator & showrunner Simon Barry (Continuum, Van Helsing) confirmed that the Alba Baptista-starring Warrior Nun would not be returning to Netflix for a third season, the fans took to social media to "remind" the streamer that it made a mistake that needed correcting. But getting media attention for their "NETFLIX CORRECT YOUR MISTAKE" social media campaign was just the latest in a sustained pressure campaign that the fans have been waging against Netflix. And now, they've taken things up a notch by purchasing a billboard in support of the show's return… and they got it in a location that's going to be pretty hard for the folks at Netflix to ignore.

Here's a look at the sign as well as the details on its location as well as the folks who helped make the concept a reality:

Surprise!!!! We did it! We have an AWESOME billboard that was put up today! Fun fact about the board, it's in Netflix's front yard. @netflix execs and employees will see this for 4 straight weeks. #SaveWarriorNun #WarriorNun pic.twitter.com/kB1O0I9yVZ — Sarah (@angrytrashacct) January 20, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Location is Sunset Blvd and Van Ness in Los Angeles, California! Go take a look!! Thank you to all those who shared and donated❤️ #SaveWarriorNun — Sarah (@angrytrashacct) January 20, 2023

I would like to add that my name being on the board was not my choice, but something that contractually had to happen because I was the buyer. So we added the additional part of it being paid for by fans too:) — Sarah (@angrytrashacct) January 21, 2023 Show Full Tweet

And based on Barry and consulting producer & writer Amy Berg's tweets, it sounds like the love is being appreciated:

Back in December 2022, Netflix made the decision not to bring back the action-drama series for a third season. But the show's passionate & committed fanbase refused to take the news and move on, organizing a #SaveWarriorNun campaign. Barry offered fans hope & encouragement to keep the fight going. With a GIF of Chris Evans' Captain America from the MCU saying, "I can do this all day," the series creator wanted fans to know that they were "still in the fight." Here's a look at Barry's update to the fans via Twitter:

Created by Barry and inspired by Ben Dunn's Warrior Nun Areala manga comics, the series revolves around a 19-year-old woman who wakes up in a morgue with a new lease on life and a divine artifact embedded in her back. She discovers she is now part of an ancient order that has been tasked with fighting demons on Earth, and powerful forces representing both heaven and hell want to find and control her. In the second season, Ava (Baptista) and the Sister Warriors of the OCS must find a way to defeat the angel, Adriel (William Miller), as he attempts to build his following into the dominant religion on the planet.

Netflix's Warrior Nun stars Alba Baptista (Ava), Tristán Ulloa (Father Vincent), Kristina Tonteri-Young (Sister Beatrice), Lorena Andrea (Sister Lilith), Toya Turner (Shotgun Mary), and Thekla Reuten (Jillian Salvius). The series also stars Sylvia De Fanti (Mother Superion), Emilio Sakraya (J.C.), Olivia Delcán (Sister Camila), Joaquim De Almeida (Cardinal Duretti), May Simón Lifschitz (Chanel), Dimitri Abold (Randall), and Charlotte Vega (Zori). Barry, Jet Wilkinson, and Stephen Hegyes executive produce.