Warrior Nun, Echo, The Boys, Sonic Prime & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Echo, Rick and Morty, The Boys, Eurovision 2024, Warrior Nun, James Gunn/DCU, SNL, Percy Jackson, and more!

With My Chemical Romance checking in with "Sing" (BCTV DD's official new theme song), we welcome you back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Disney+'s Echo, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, Netflix's Sonic Prime, CBS's Everybody Loves Raymond, Prime Video's The Boys, Eurovision 2024, Warrior Nun, AEW, James Gunn/DCU, NBC's Saturday Night Live, Disney+'s Percy Jackson and the Olympians, Charlie Sheen/Two and a Half Men, Screambox, Jeopardy!/Mayim Bialik, Crunchyroll's Suzume, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Echo, Rick and Morty, Sonic Prime, The Boys, Eurovision 2024, Warrior Nun, James Gunn/DCU, Saturday Night Live, Percy Jackson and the Olympians & More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, December 17, 2023:

Saturday Night Live Returns January 20th: Jacob Elordi & Reneé Rapp

Echo Arrives Early; New Teaser Brings Marvel/Netflix-Level Violence

Rick and Morty EP, Cast on Evil Morty, Beth/Jerry & Embracing Canon

Sonic Prime Season 3 Trailer, Image: For the Fate of the Shatterverse

Everybody Loves Raymond: But Ray Romano Doesn't Love Reboot Idea

The Boys Gets Reimagined as Butcher/Homelander Holiday Rom-Com (VIDEO)

Eurovision 2024 Sees Olly Alexander Representing United Kingdom

Warrior Nun: Simon Barry on Film Involvement, Season 3 Plans & More

AEW Collision Preview: When Will Enough Be Enough, Tony Khan?

AEW Rampage: How Tony Khan Got The Chadster Banned from IHOP

James Gunn on Tackling "Superman: Legacy" Rumors; Shares Storyboard

SNL: Kate McKinnon/Weekend Update Moments; Please Don't Destroy Q&A

Percy Jackson Series Creator, EPs on Adapting Rick Riordan for Disney

Charlie Sheen Talks Two and a Half Men, Bookie, Chuck Lorre Reunion

Screambox Brings Holiday Ho-Ho-Horror from Cineverse this Christmas

Jeopardy! Unexpectedly Parts Ways with This Host: Who Is Mayim Bialik?

Suzume: Motoko Shinkai's Hit Anime Masterpiece Hits Blu-Ray In March

