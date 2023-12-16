Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: andre braugher, archer, bctv daily dispatch, brooklyn nine-nine, doctor who, Evil, loki, netflix, Pete Davidson, rick and morty, walker, what if

Loki, Doctor Who, Walker, Evil, Archer & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Doctor Who, Archer, Rick and Morty, What If...?, Pete Davidson/Netflix, Walker, Evil, Loki, and more!

With My Chemical Romance checking in with "Sing" (BCTV DD's official new theme song), we welcome you back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Paramount+'s SEAL Team, TNT's AEW Rampage, BBC's Doctor Who, FXX's Archer: Into the Cold: The Finale Event, Crunchyroll's Frieren: Beyond Journey's End, Kenny Omega, DC Studios' Superman: Legacy, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, Disney+'s What If…?, Crunchyroll's Jujutsu Kaisen, Netflix's Pokémon Concierge, STARZ's Power Book IV: Force, Pete Davidson/Netflix, The CW's Walker, Paramount+'s Evil, Disney+'s Loki, Brooklyn Nine-Nine/Andre Braugher, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Doctor Who, Archer, Rick and Morty, What If…?, Pete Davidson/Netflix, Walker, Evil, Loki, Brooklyn Nine-Nine/Andre Braugher & More

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, December 16, 2023:

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End S01E14 "Privilege of the Young" Review

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 20 Review: Brother Joins the Fight

SEAL Team: "Superman & Lois" Star Dylan Walsh Joins Final Season Cast

Tonight's AEW Rampage: A Dire Affront to True Wrestling Fans

Doctor Who: Ruby Meets The Doctor in New Christmas Special Preview

Kenny Omega Injured: AEW's Ace Out of Action Indefinitely

Archer "Finale Event" Teaser: Is It Too Late for Them to Change Sides?

Pom Klementieff, Miriam Shor Superman: Legacy Casting Debunked

Doctor Who: Ncuti Gatwa, Millie Gibson Meet Blue Peter Winner (VIDEO)

Are Rick and Morty About to Get a Lesson in Fear? S07 Finale Cold Open

What If…? Season 2: Marvel Studios Posts Episode Titles, Drop Dates

Pokémon Concierge: Netflix Shares New Preview Images Prior to Check-In

Power Book IV: Force S03: STARZ Renews Joseph Sikora-Starring Series

Pete Davidson Comedy Special Turbo Fonzarelli Hits Netflix in January

Walker Star Keegan Allen Signals First Day Back Filming Season 4

Evil Season 4 Final Filming Day; Herbers, Mandvi Share BTS Video

Loki-Mobius Stans Won't Like What EP Wright, Writer Martin Had To Say

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Fumero, Beatriz & More Remember Andre Braugher

Green Arrow/Hunnam, James Gunn/DCU, SNL & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

