AEW Collision Preview: When Will Enough be Enough, Tony Khan?

Discover why AEW Collision disrespects wrestling and why WWE fans should unite against Tony Khan's weekend show onslaught! #StandWithWWE 🚫🤼

Article Summary AEW wrestles for attention with back-to-back shows like AEW Collision, challenging WWE's legacy.

AEW's scheduling conflicts with traditional wrestling, while WWE maintains professional etiquette.

Tonight’s AEW Collision flaunts a multi-match lineup including the AEW Continental Classic.

The Chadster calls for WWE solidarity, urging fans to boycott AEW Collision for wrestling's sanctity.

Auughh man! So unfair! 🤬 It's like The Chadster can't have a single peaceful weekend without AEW trying to steal the spotlight from the one and only, the pinnacle of sports entertainment, WWE! 😒 It's just egregious how AEW is so disrespectful to the foundational traditions of professional wrestling with their show scheduling! 😤 Just last night, The Chadster had to endure not one, but TWO shows with AEW Rampage and ROH Final Battle. And now, as if to totally cheese off The Chadster even further, AEW has got AEW Collision going on tonight!

What is this, a wrestling monopoly or something?! 😡 Everybody knows the weekend is for taking a break, listening to Smash Mouth 🎶, and cruising in The Chadster's awesome Mazda Miata, not for wrestling overload! The Chadster insists that AEW should really start checking in with Triple H to make sure they aren't stepping out of line with their bookings. Triple H knows the score, he keeps things reasonable, you don't see WWE putting on three shows three nights in a row. It's like professional wrestling etiquette 101, folks. 📚

Now, for tonight's so-called "spectacular" on AEW Collision, AEW insists on shoving not one, not two, but three AEW Continental Classic matches at us, plus an International Championship match to boot! The Chadster has heard through the grapevine that Orange Cassidy will be defending against Bryan Keith, while the Blue League (whatever that means 🙄) will feature Daniel Garcia squaring off with Eddie Kingston, Bryan Danielson duking it out with Brody King, and Claudio Castagnoli attempting to lock horns with Andrade El Idolo.

But round robin tournaments? C'mon, that's not what the roots of wrestling are all about! Now, if AEW fans out there would like to look into a little thing called the King of the Ring by WWE, now that's a tournament with class, with heritage, with… tradition! Not this continental confusion AEW keeps pushing. And this International Championship title, what a crock! It's not like WWE titles getting defended abroad, like in Saudi Arabia, showing TRUE international clout. 🌍

And don't get The Chadster started on this Bryan Keith challenger for the International Champion. Everyone knows that Orange Cassidy can't hold a candle to the storied titleholders of WWE's prestigious belts. But AEW just keeps pretending, don't they? 😒

It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. Any self-respecting wrestling fan should urge AEW to rethink its approach and stop with these unrelenting shows. It's sensory overload. The Chadster pleads with all of you, for the love of the squared circle, to stand up for WWE. Show some solidarity and do not — The Chadster repeats, DO NOT — tune into AEW Collision tonight at 8 PM on TNT. Help preserve the sanctity of wrestling entertainment! 🚫📺

Let's show Tony "Obsessed-with-The-Chadster" Khan that his petty vendetta to personally cheese The Chadster off won't work because The Chadster is on to him, and The Chadster's Unbiased Journalism Club, with members like Ryan Satin, Ariel Helwani, and Mike Coppinger, stands for objective, fair, and reasonable reporting – even if Tony Khan haunts our dreams. 😤

Stand strong, stand with WWE. Let AEW know there's room for one true leader in this business, and it sure ain't them. 🏆

