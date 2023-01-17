Warrior Nun, The Mandalorian, Three-Body & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Mandalorian, Warrior Nun, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Smallville, The Three-Body Problem & more!

With today's BCTV DD "Long-Distance Dedication" bringing us Bebe Rexha & David Guetta with "I'm Good (Blue)," welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up for this morning includes Disney+ & Lucasfilm dropping an official trailer for The Mandalorian Season 3, Warrior Nun fans taking to social media to #SaveWarriorNun with a message: NETFLIX CORRECT YOUR MISTAKE, The Always Sunny Podcast sharing updates on FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 16, Jensen Ackles, Michael Rosenbaum & Tom Welling posing for a Smallville reunion, and Tencent's The Three-Body Problem Episode 2 starts getting weird.

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Warrior Nun, The Mandalorian, Three-Body & More!

Plus, check out our additional coverage: USA Network's WWE Raw, AMC's Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches, CBS' Ghosts, HBO's The Last of Us, The CW's Gotham Knights, The CW's Superman & Lois, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, January 17, 2023:

The Mandalorian Seeks Forgiveness in Season 3 Official Trailer

The Three-Body Problem Ep. 2 Review: Things Start Getting Weird

Warrior Nun Fans Have Message for Netflix: Correct Your Mistake

WWE Raw: Two New Matches Announced; Triple H Holds Talent Meeting

Jensen Ackles, Tom Welling & Michael Rosenbaum's Smallville Reunion

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 16 Filming Soon & More

Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches Episode 3 Preview Images, Promo Released

Ghosts Season 2 Ep. 13 Ghost Hunter Images; "Juicy" Isaac/Nigel Tease

WWE Raw Preview: Will Bobby Lashley Reform the Hurt Business?

The Mandalorian Season 3 Key Art; NFL Wild Card Game Trailer Release

The Last of Us Releases New Season Trailer, Looks Back at S01E01

Superman & Lois, Gotham Knights Team-Up in "Super Knight" Trailer

Night Court Interview: Kapil Talwalkar Discusses NBC Sequel Series

Superman & Lois, The Last of Us, Three-Body, More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Raylan is Justified in The Daily LITG, 16th January 2023

