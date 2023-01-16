Raylan is Justified in The Daily LITG, 16th January 2023

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And you can read the Top 100 Bleeding Cool Stories from 2022 right here!

The Daily LITG, 16th January 2023
Image: FX Networks

LITG: The ten most popular stories yesterday

  1. Justified: City Primeval Shares New Look at Timothy Olyphant's Raylan 
  2. Three-Body Problem: Chinese TV Series Set to Premiere on January 15th
  3. Supernatural Meets Smallville in Michael Rosenbaum's Must-See IG Post
  4. Tangent Green Lantern & Horror Comics: The 5G Files Chapter Eighteen
  5. Ram V's Swamp Thing Was 5G Version: The 5G Files Chapter Seventeen
  6. New Powers For Power Girl? (Lazarus Planet Spoilers)
  7. Lazarus Planet: Assault on Krypton #1 Preview: Batman Needs a New Hat
  8. Luthor's Bodyguard Mercy Graves Gets Powers (Lazarus Planet Spoilers) 
  9. Dan DiDio's Big Red 5G Reset Button: The 5G Files Chapter Sixteen
  10. Edgar Wright Directs McDonald's TV Ad That Doesn't Show McDonald's

ICYMI: More comic book stories from yesterday

LITG one year ago, Witcher Peace On Twitter

LITG: Twitter screencap
  1. The Witcher Showrunner Brings Peace to Twitter; Middle East Next?
  2. Zachary Levi Talks Chuck Return: "Close to Making Something Happen"
  3. Saturday Morning X-Men '92 Does House Of X And Krakoa
  4. Can Shock Drive Genesect Be Shiny In Pokémon GO?
  5. Now Everyone Get Seinfeld Cover Of Batman/Superman World's Finest #1
  6. Doctor Who: So Wait, Danny Dyer is the Next Doctor AND James Bond?!
  7. Predator Lawsuit Is Over, Disney Settles Copyright Claim
  8. Yes, Marvel Comics Knows Disney Has Settled The Predator Lawsuit
  9. Rumors Over More Fantastic Four Adjacent Characters in Black Panther 2
  10. Arrow: Stephen Amell on Arrowverse vs Reality; Offers Ramsey Congrats
  11. Pantha #1 Sells Out, But #2 Orders Are Too Low – Goes Back To FOC
  12. Usagi Yojimbo Makes His Debut, Taking Bids At Heritage Auctions
  13. PrintWatch: Avengers Forever, Shang-Chi & Death Of Doctor Strange
  14. Whiz Comics #58 From The Promise Collection Taking Bids At Heritage
  15. Jim Lee X-Men #1 Original Cover Art Was Bought To Match The Rest Of It
  16. Marvel Shows Restraint With Only 14 Amazing Spider-Man #1 Variants
  17. Gabriel Hardman Joins Kolchak: The Night Stalker 50th Anniversary OGN
  18. Tales From The Crypt #23 CGC 9.4 Copy Taking Bids At Heritage Auctions
  19. Did Harley Quinn #4 Feature First Appearance Of Poison Ivy's… Bush?
  20. Now Everyone Get Seinfeld Cover Of Batman/Superman World's Finest #1
  21. The Witcher And Twitter In The Daily LITG, 15th January 2022

LITG two years ago, Dave Bautista's Manatee-Watch

The world keeps turning, and America keeps burning. And Dave Bautista knows just what manatees need his help.

  1. Dave Bautista Offers $20K Bounty for "MAGATs" Who Defaced a Manatee
  2. Law & Order: SVU: Benson & Stabler Are Back- And A Little Bit Closer
  3. CW Update: Riverdale Spinoff, Arrow S09, Lost Boys, Swamp Thing, More
  4. Walker Star Jared Padalecki Says Jensen Ackles Will Be On The Show
  5. Alison Brown of the London Cartoon Museum Has Died, Aged 39
  6. The Unreleased Unova Shinies In Pokémon GO – Part Four
  7. Transformers Thundercracker Takes to the Sky With New Hasbro Figure
  8. Is The Machop Community Day Ticket Worth Buying In Pokémon GO?
  9. TOLDJA: The Return Of The Authority To DC Comics
  10. Riverdale Star Lili Reinhart Offers Detail on Post-Time Jump Betty
  11. Patrick Gleason Sells Out Own Exclusive Venom Webhead Cover
  12. Dr Manhattan Returns To DC Comics In Rorschach #7
  13. Teen Lantern and Jo Mullein Join John Stewart in Green Lantern #1
  14. Jamie McKelvie and Kieron Gillen on Batman In April
  15. Remnant Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman in RWBY/Justice League
  16. TOLDJA: The Return Of The Authority To DC Comics
  17. DC Comics April 2021 Solicitations In Full – Now With Added Batman
  18. Milk, Cheese & Witchblood – Thank FOC It's Friday, 15th January
  19. Former DC Comics Execs & James Killen Launch Endpaper Entertainment
  20. Dark Horse Comics To Run Harassment/Discrimination Prevention Training
  21. Batman: The Dark Knight #1 With Tom Taylor and Andy Kubert in April
  22. Marvel Ch-Ch-Changes For Black Widow #5, Marauders #18 and SWORD #3
  23. Patrick Gleason Will Now Always Be Drawing Webhead Cover Variants
  24. Next Batman And Robin – Tim Fox, Damian Wayne Get Own DC Comics

LITG three years ago, Flash Met Flash ahead of Snyder Cut news

And X Of Swords was on the way.

  1. "Crisis" Management: The Flash Met [SPOILER] – Snyder Cut Soon?
  2. Marvel Editors Confirm "Big X-Men Crossover," More X-Books, and New Class of X-Kids for 2020
  3. 'Everything Happened' – Including the Proposal to Barbara Gordon – as Nightwing #68 Gets Closer to Dick Grayson
  4. Damian Wayne – Baby Hitler? Legion Of Super-Heroes #3 Spoilers
  5. "Supernatural": Jared Padalecki's "Walker", "Superman & Lois" to Series
  6. More A4: Empyre with a Y Covers Reveal X-Men Tie-in, Wolverine and Spidey in Fantastic Four
  7. Ralph Macchio Feels the Black Widow's Sting in April
  8. Marvel's Punisher Skull Now Used For QAnon Recruitment
  9. "Wynonna Earp" Season 4: SYFY Series' Return to Purgatory Now Official
  10. Marvel Launches New iWolverine Comic Series For Iron Man 2020

LITG four years ago, Superboy was 17 years old

And Sylvester Stallone was pushing Last Blood.

  1. Jonathan Kent, Superboy, is Now 17 Years Old…
  2. Sylvester Stallone Shares Some New Pictures from Rambo V: Last Blood
  3. How Uncanny X-Men #10 Sets Up Age Of X-Man…. (SPOILERS)
  4. Invaders #1 Rewrites History of Namor… and the X-Men (Spoilers)
  5. Batman/Flash Heroes In Crisis Crossover Now Called 'The Price' – And Who Killed Robin Anyway?

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Jamie Coville, comics journalist.
  • Don Alsafi, employee at G-Mart Comics, Chicago
  • Mike Schwartz, creator of Oceanverse comic strip.
  • Stephen Sutherland, writer of NeverEnding comic
  • David M. DeVries, writer on Suicide Squad
  • Steve Erwin, comics artist, co-creator of Checkmate and Gunfire for DC Comics
  • My mum.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.


