Watching Watchmen for Alan Moore's BDay & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Boys, Superman & Lois, Watchmen/Alan Moore, Lanterns, Pop-Tarts Bowl, Morning Joe/Trump, and more!

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? NBC's Saturday Night Live, Prime Video's The Boys, NBC's Suits: L.A., Michael Connelly/Renée Ballard, CW's Superman & Lois, Watchmen/Alan Moore, USA Network's WWE Raw, HBO's Lanterns, Apple TV+'s Cape Fear, James Gunn/"Elseworlds," Max's Peacemaker, Beyoncé/Netflix's NFL Christmas Gameday, Apple TV+'s Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, Pop-Tarts Bowl, TNT's Inside the NBA & ESPN/ABC, MSNBC's Morning Joe/Trump, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, November 19, 2024:

SNL: Domingo Crashes Sabrina Carpenter Concert; Cut for Time Sketch

The Boys S05 Offers "Deeper" Dive Into Homelander/Soldier Boy Dynamic

Suits: L.A. Star Stephen Amell Signals Spinoff Series Filming Start

Bosch: Author Michael Connelly on The Evolving Enigma of Renée Ballard

Superman & Lois S04E08 "Sharp Dressed Man": Lois Isn't Afraid of Lex

Watchmen: Why Today's The Day to Check Out Both Best Adaptations

WWE Raw Preview; Plus: Tony Khan's Insane Jealousy Exposed

Lanterns "Very Grounded, Very Believable, Very Real"; Gunn on Casting

Cape Fear: Javier Bardem Set for Scorsese & Spielberg-Produced Series

James Gunn: "Everything" Not New DCU is "Elseworlds" (Including Us)

WWE Raw Netflix Debut Set for LA with Travis Scott Theme Music

Peacemaker: "Almost All" of Season 1 Is Canon (Sorry, Justice League)

Beyoncé Set for Netflix/NFL Christmas Gameday: Ravens/Texans Halftime

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Shares Season 2 Look From Skull Island

Pop-Tarts Bowl Returns with 3 Mascots; Game MVP Chooses Sacrifice

Inside the NBA Exclusively ESPN, ABC in 2025-2026; New WBD/NBA Deal

Morning Joe Hosts Hit Mar-a-Lago in Effort to Make Nice with Trump

