I wish I would've met you/Now it's a little late/What you could've taught me/I could have saved some face/They think that your early ending/Was all wrong/For the most part, they're right/But look how they all got strong/That's why I say, man, nice shot/What a good shot man/That's why I say, man, nice shot/What a good… BCTV Daily Dispatch! With respect to Filter for "Hey Man, Nice Shot" as our opening "long-distance dedication," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up for this morning includes our thoughts on why it took so long for Netflix to make a decision about The Sandman Season 2, HBO canceling Westworld without a proper ending (but at least the core cast's still getting paid), Elizabeth Moss discussing "very real" moment with Jon Hamm during AMC's Mad Men, worrying that folks are circle-jerking a rumor as fact as it pertains to Jon Bernthal returning as The Punisher for MCU Phase 5, and Claudia (Bailey Bass) looking for answers from Lestat (Sam Reid) in a very tense preview for AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire.

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Westworld, Punisher, The Sandman, Mad Men & More!

Plus, check out our additional coverage: Disney+'s Willow, TNT's AEW Rampage, Disney+'s Andor, FOX's WWE SmackDown, NBC's Saturday Night Live, James Gunn/Peter Safran, Netflix's The Gentlemen, Paramount+'s Criminal Minds: Evolution, Warner Bros. Discovery, TBS' American Dad!, Peacock & Sky's The Day of the Jackal, and lots more!

Willow: Lucasfilm, Disney+ Series Shares Behind-the-Scenes Images

AEW Rampage Preview: Cassidy vs. Shibata Headlines Tonight's Card

Westworld Main Cast Will Reportedly Still Be Paid for Season 5

Andor Creator Tony Gilroy Confirms Season 2 Includes Yavin 4 Visit

Are Jon Bernthal/Punisher/MCU Rumors Just History Repeating Itself?

WWE SmackDown Sees Rey Mysterio/Gunther for Intercontinental Title

Saturday Night Live Previews Weekend with Ego Nwodim's Studio 8H Tour

Westworld Ends with Season 4; Jonathan Nolan, Lisa Joy Series Canceled

"I Am 50 This Month. So Why Does Disney+ Insist I Am Under 18?"

James Gunn, Peter Safran Settle Differences "Rock 'Em Sock 'Em" Style

Interview with the Vampire Ep. 6 Preview: Lestat's Vampire Backstory

The Gentlemen Series Casts Esposito, Serafinowicz, Jones & More

Criminal Minds: Evolution Official Trailer: Let The Mind Games Begin

Warner Bros. Discovery: No Need to Double-Down on Creator Disrespect

American Dad! Writer Alisha Ketry on Learning & Future TV Aspirations

Elizabeth Moss on "Very Real" Mad Men Season 5 Moment with Jon Hamm

Rebus: Author Ian Rankin's Classic Cop Focus of TV Series Reboot

The Sandman Season 2: Some Thoughts on What Took So Long

The Day of the Jackal: Peacock & Sky Team for Updated TV Series Take

