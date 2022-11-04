WWE SmackDown Sees Rey Mysterio/Gunther for Intercontinental Title

Rey Mysterio is one of those WWE superstars that has seen and done it all. Over the decades, he has been a Grand Slam Champion, won a Royal Rumble, headlined WrestleMania, and been a part of numerous family dramas involving his son Dominik. But at the ripe old age of 47, Mysterio has decided he would still like some more gold on his resume, and tonight on SmackDown, he will attempt to win the Intercontinental Championship for the third time in his career. The only thing standing in his way? A dominating leviathan named Gunther has chopped a hole into the chests of any and all challengers thus far. Is Mysterio's chest due for a caving-in tonight, or will Gunther swing his big hand over the head of the five-foot, six-inch head of the masked icon, allowing him to become Intercontinental Champion once again?

I, for one, am interested in this title match tonight, if for no other reason than it's brand new and we've never seen these two lock up before. Let's see what WWE.com has to say about it"

Overcome with his son Dominik joining The Judgment Day, Rey Mysterio opted to leave Raw in favor of SmackDown, where he earned the right to challenge Intercontinental Champion Gunther by winning a hard-fought Fatal 4-Way Match.

One week after suffering a vicious backstage beatdown at the hands of Imperium, can The Legendary Luchador return to golden glory in a highly-anticipated title matchup against The Ring General? SmackDown airs tonight at 8/7 C on FOX.

Aside from the title match, tonight on SmackDown, we will also see Liv Morgan and Sonya Deville continue pounding on each other in a No Disqualification Match, while Ricochet will take on LA Knight in singles action. To catch all of the action, tune in to WWE SmackDown tonight at 8 pm on FOX.