The Sandman, Community, Ironheart, Negan & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

I'm only twenty-three for another hour, give or take/I'm a fan of yours, and I need a good mistake/I'm not a sinner or preacher; all I have is sleight-of-hand/I do magic tricks for all the boys in the band/Baby, could I be the rabbit in your hat?/I'd swing if you'd hand me, hand me the bat/I'm on the road of least resistance/I'd rather give up than give in to this/So promise me only one thing, would you?/Just don't ever make me promises/No promises, oh no promises… just the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With respect to Incubus for "Promises, Promises" as our opening "long-distance dedication," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up for this morning includes Neil Gaiman revealing how long he knew Netflix's The Sandman would be coming back for a second season, Jillian Bell discussing her time on AMC's Tales of the Walking Dead, Disney+'s Ironheart wrapping filming as we get another look at Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne), and Community: The Movie co-writer Dan Harmon sounding pretty confident about Donald Glover's return.

BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Sandman, Community, Ironheart, Negan & More!

Plus, check out our additional coverage: AMC's The Walking Dead, Warner Bros. Discovery, Paramount+'s Criminal Minds: Evolution, AEW, Disney+'s Agatha: Coven of Chaos, Netflix's The Gentlemen, The CW's DC's Stargirl, Netflix's Manifest, Rhett & Link/MythiCon 2022, Crunchyroll's Chainsaw Man, Chinese TV series Rock It, Mom, and more!

Now here's a look at your BCTV Daily Dispatch for Friday, November 4, 2022:

The Walking Dead Season 11 Ep. 22 Opening: Did Negan Deserve to Live?

WBD Zaslav: More Cuts, JKR/"Harry Potter"; New Streamer, DCU & More

Community Creator Dan Harmon: Donald Glover "Down to Clown" for Movie

Criminal Minds: Brewster, Vangsness Offer Big "Evolution" Trailer News

Jeff Jarrett Joins AEW as Director of Business Development

Agatha: Coven of Chaos: Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia Join WandaVision Spinoff

Ironheart Wraps Filming; New Look at Riri Williams In Action

House of Black Video Teases Rebirth of Malakai Black on AEW Dynamite

The Gentlemen: Theo James Tapped to Lead Guy Ritchie, Netflix Series

DC's Stargirl Season 3 Episode 10 Trailer: Cameron Wants The Truth

The Sandman Season 2: Gaiman Knew for "Many Weeks"; Corinthian Icon

Manifest Season 4: Ty Doran Previews Teen Cal, Jack Messina & More

Tales of the Walking Dead: Jillian Bell Talks AMC TWD Anthology Series

Rhett & Link Gave Their Mythical Best During MythiCon 2022 Livestream

Chainsaw Man Season 1 Ep. 4 Rescue Review: Denji Feels "Inspired"

Rock It, Mom: The Hit Chinese TV Show You Seriously Need in Your Life

