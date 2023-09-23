Posted in: Movies, streaming, TV | Tagged: amptp, SAG-AFTRA, wga, writers' strike

WGA, AMPTP Release Joint Statement Confirming Sunday Meeting

Earlier this evening, the WGA & AMPTP confirmed in a joint statement that they will be meeting again on Sunday to finalize a new deal.

The Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) released a joint statement confirming that both sides will meet again on Sunday. "The WGA and AMPTP met for bargaining on Saturday and will meet again on Sunday," the WGA Negotiating Committee wrote in a message to its membership. "Thank you for your continued encouragement as we press ahead to secure the best deal we can for writers." On Saturday, rumblings grew that a deal between the WGA and AMPTP could be nearing completion, with legal representatives reportedly said to be working on the fine print for a tentative agreement after the issues surrounding AI and writing room staffing levels were addressed.

According to sources affiliated with the studios (so take it with a ten-pound grain of salt and an arched brow), the AMPTP sent the WGA its "best and final offer," with the WGA's legal team reviewing the overall offer as well as deal points. Unlike the previous three days, CEOs Ted Sarandos (Netflix), Bob Iger (Disney), Donna Langley (Universal), and David Zaslav (Warner Bros. Discovery) were not present for Saturday's meeting but apparently were in direct contact with what was being worked on for a new three-year deal between the union and management. AMPTP chief Carol Lombardini and the Ellen Stutzman, David Goodman & Chris Keyser-led WGA Negotiating Committee reportedly worked to finalize details before legal reps began working up the new agreement. "The intention was always to wrap this up by the weekend. That was the desire on both sides of the table," shared one source reportedly close to the negotiations.

If the rumblings eventually turn out to be true and a tentative deal is in play, then it would need to be approved by the WGA's membership. After that, there's the matter of setting when writers can return to work, and that side of the entertainment business can get back to normal. But that's just the first step, with the AMPTP now needing to negotiate a new three-year with SAG-AFTRA – a union that comes to the table with its own concerns. And all of this is taking place as the unofficial deadline of October 1st to keep from impacting the upcoming television season looms closer.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!