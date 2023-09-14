Posted in: Movies, streaming, TV | Tagged: amptp, SAG-AFTRA, wga, writers' strike

WGA, AMPTP "Working to Schedule a Meeting" But Not Until "Next Week"

Earlier, the AMPTP released a statement confirming that its working with the WGA to schedule another negotiation meeting - for next week.

So it looks like the AMPTP and the WGA will be getting back to the negotiating table to knock out a new deal – next week. But considering how things have gone over the past week or so (reports of dissension among AMPTP members and daytime talk shows returning despite the writers' strike), any good news needs to be appreciated at this point. "On Wednesday, September 13, the WGA reached out to the AMPTP and asked for a meeting to move negotiations forward. We have agreed and are working to schedule a meeting next week. Every member company of the AMPTP is committed and eager to reach a fair deal and to working together with the WGA to end the strike," the AMPTP released as an update.

"One executive said they had reviewed our proposals, and though they did not commit to a specific deal, said our proposals would not affect their company's bottom line and that they recognized they must give more than usual to settle this negotiation," wrote the WGA Negotiating Committee in an update to its membership last week, signaling that AMPTP members were beginning to express interest in striking deals on their own. "Another said they needed a deal badly. Those same executives – and others – have said they are willing to negotiate on proposals that the AMPTP has presented to the public as deal breakers. On every single issue we are asking for, we have had at least one legacy studio executive tell us they could accommodate us." Not long after, the AMPTP attempted to push back on how the committee categorized the organization. "The AMPTP member companies are aligned and are negotiating together to reach a resolution. Any suggestion to the contrary is false," began the statement from the organization representing the studios and major media companies. In addition, the AMPTP included their timeline of how proposals have been submitted & handled so far.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!