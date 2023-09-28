Posted in: Movies, streaming, TV | Tagged: amptp, SAG-AFTRA, wga, writers' strike

WGA Writers' Strike Video Shows How Union Became "148 Days Stronger"

The WGA released an amazing video tracing the journey that the union took during the writers' strike and how it became "148 Days Stronger."

While there's still the essential step of the union's membership needing to vote to ratify the tentative agreement, barring any last-minute swerves? The writers' strike officially ended at 12:01 a.m. PT/3:01 a.m. ET on Wednesday of this week. But that's just the first step, with the WGA also rallying with SAG-AFTRA as the actors' union prepares to meet with the AMPTP this Monday to hammer out their own deal. But that doesn't mean that the union can't take a moment to celebrate the gains it made – and how it made them. Because what resulted from 148 days of fighting the good fight against the studios & streamers will resonate far beyond the three-year term of the deal. What the WGA accomplished with their deal was not just to make things better for the current members but also to set a foundation for future writers so they never have to slide back to the way things used to be – and there's still room for improvement down the road..

With that in mind, we wanted to pass along the video that WGA West posted earlier today, a compilation of the journey that the union members embarked on to earn the respect & compensation that they deserve. Is it a huge kick to the feels? Oh, yeah – but it's also a perfect recruitment/training video for future writers who may have to take up the cause again – check it out:

Here's a look back at what the WGA had to share when the news was announced that the writers' strike was set to end, including documentation outlining what union members gained in the deal.

As we reported on Sunday, the WGA reached a tentative agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers on a new three-year Minimum Basic Agreement. Today, your Negotiating Committee, the WGAW Board and WGAE Council all voted unanimously to recommend the agreement. It will now go to both Guilds' memberships for a ratification vote. Eligible voters will receive ballot and materials for the vote which will take place from October 2nd to October 9th. The WGAW Board and WGAE Council also voted unanimously to lift the restraining order and end the strike as of 12:01 am PT/3:01 am ET on Wednesday, September 27th. This allows writers to return to work during the ratification process, but does not affect the membership's right to make a final determination on contract approval. Now that we have finalized the Memorandum of Agreement (MOA), we can share details of this exceptional deal, with gains and protections for members in every sector of the business: MBA 2023 Contract Materials: Members can read the complete tentative agreement, which is codified in this Memorandum of Agreement (MOA). We are also providing a short Summary of the MOA. Here is an update of the 2-pager (now 7-pager) that compares the status of negotiations on May 1st and what we achieved after 148 days on strike. Contract Informational Member Meetings: We are convening meetings this week so current members can hear from the Negotiating Committee, Board and Council, and have the opportunity to ask questions about the agreement before the ratification vote. NYC: Wed. September 27th, 7:00 pm ET at the Manhattan Center. Doors open with snacks and refreshments 6:00 pm. RSVP Los Angeles: Wed. September 27th, 7:00 pm PT at the Hollywood Palladium. Doors open with snacks and refreshments 6:00 pm. RSVP Zoom meeting: Thurs. September 28th, 5:00 pm PT/8:00 pm ET RSVP Zoom meeting: Fri. September 29th, 11:00 am PT/2:00 pm ET RSVP Please try to be with us in-person on Wednesday either in NYC or LA. We did this together and it would be good to gather again to honor both our strike and what we've accomplished. We look forward to discussing the deal with you.

