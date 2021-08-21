What We Do in the Shadows Season 3: Gizmo Isn't A Huge Kickball Fan

With this preview of the third season of FX and FX on Hulu's What We Do in the Shadows, we have something that might be the most disturbing thing we've seen yet. You might want to sit down for this one, in fact. In the following teaser "Kickball" (sorry, Mark Proksch's Colin isn't in this one), Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) & Laszlo (Matt Berry) are actually… praising Guillermo (Harvey Guillén)?!? It's true, and all it took was an unexpected feast that "Gizmo" (some things don't change) threw together for them that brought smiles to their fangs and gave "Gizmo" the chance to lower the population of an adult kickball league.

So here's a look at that win-win situation for everyone involved (well, except for those dearly-departed kickballers), with FX's What We Do in the Shadows set to return on September 2nd:

There's something to be said for being a vampire clan that has a vampire killer as a friend & part of their crew. Maybe that's how our fav vamps are able to reach the top of the vampire political food chain (though killing off a number of members also helps). To help get a better sense of where this is all going, FX released a new teaser with some great comedic setup (though we're not thrilled seeing Guillermo in a cage). So to see how bloodlust, Bob Seger, werewolf kickball, and a flaming Colin factor into this season, check out the preview below:

What We Do in the Shadows Season 3 Episode 1 "The Prisoner": Guillermo's fate hangs in the balance as the vampires receive a promotion. Written by Paul Simms; Directed by Kyle Newacheck. What We Do in the Shadows Season 3 Episode 2 "The Cloak of Duplication": A forbidden artifact is used to help Nandor court a health club employee. Written by Sam Johnson & Chris Marcil; Directed by Yana Gorskaya.

From Guillermo outing himself as a kickass vampire slayer and our vamps' new status as bigwigs within the vampire community to Colin's 100th birthday, wellness cults, Nandor's "eternal life crisis", and a whole ton more, here's a look at the third season's official trailer:

What We Do in the Shadows, based on the feature film by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, documents the nightly exploits of vampire roommates Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Laszlo (Matt Berry) and Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) as they navigate the modern world of Staten Island with the help of their human familiar, Guillermo (Harvey Guillén).

After the shocking season two finale, we find the housemates in a panic about what to do with Guillermo after discovering that he is a vampire killer. This season, the vampires are elevated to a new level of power and will encounter the vampire from which all vampires have descended, a tempting Siren, gargoyles, werewolf kickball, Atlantic City casinos, wellness cults, ex-girlfriends, gyms and supernatural curiosities galore. Plus, Colin Robinson is turning 100. And Nandor, faced with his own eternal-life crisis, tries to inject his life with more meaning. Will he find love or is he destined to be an immortal bachelor with 37 ex-wives?

Created by Clement and produced by FX Productions, What We Do in the Shadows stars Kayvan Novak as Nandor, Natasia Demetriou as Nadja, Matt Berry as Laszlo, Mark Proksch as Colin Robinson, and Harvey Guillén as Guillermo. Clement, Waititi, and Paul Simms serve as executive producers, alongside Scott Rudin, Garrett Basch, Eli Bush, and Stefani Robinson.

