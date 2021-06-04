What's Going With Keith Lee? WWE Star Posts Update on Twitter

WWE Superstar Keith Lee has been missing in action since defeating Riddle on the February 8th edition of WWE Raw. Prior to that, Lee seemed slated for a big push, but that push was derailed when WWE ordered Lee and other overweight wrestlers to attend remedial wrestling classes at the WWE Performance Center in December, even though Lee is regarded as one of the best performers in WWE. Even so, Lee seemed back on his way to winning at least the United States title when he suddenly disappeared in February, was replaced in a match for the Elimation Chamber PPV, and hasn't returned since.

It soon became clear from the lack of information on Lee's whereabouts, however, that something unusual is going on with Keith Lee. That's created quite a quandary for many fans, who want to respect Lee's privacy but are likely traumatized by the sudden and shocking death of Brodie Lee (no relation), who disappeared off AEW television after losing the TNT Championship to Cody Rhodes in a dog collar match in October of 2020. The next fans heard anything about Brody Lee months later, he was in dire condition, and on December 26th, he passed away after battling a non-COVID lung condition.

There is no evidence to indicate that Keith Lee is in danger of dying, but even still, fan worry over Lee's condition has led to some overzealousness in seeking information, enough to cause Lee's girlfriend, Mia Yim, to comment in May:

It's no ones business. Please be patient and let it be. — The HBIC (@MiaYim) May 24, 2021

Speculate. Doesn't make fans entitled to our medical/personal business. — The HBIC (@MiaYim) May 24, 2021

Keith Lee also responded around the same time, saying:

To the people offering uplifting words…. know that I appreciate you greatly. And worry not, when I say #iAmLimitless, I MEAN IT. I will try to find a way to explain everything in the most efficient way possible. Give me just a little more time. — Optimistic Lee (@RealKeithLee) May 24, 2021

And it looks like Lee did have something planned to inform fans of what he's been up to, but whatever it is didn't pan out. Lee took to Twitter once again to tweet:

I wanted to do something educational, but also inspiring to tell you guys about everything since late January. Seems that is off the table for now. So….with that, I will find another way to tell guys about everything. It might simply a video of me chatting with you. We'll see. — Optimistic Lee (@RealKeithLee) June 4, 2021

Whatever is happening with Keith Lee, we believe we speak for all wrestling fans in saying that our only wish is that, whatever it is, he's okay, and if not, that things get better for him soon. Until then, we'll just have to live with the uncertainty and wait until Lee is ready and able to open up about it.