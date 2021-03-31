After an impressive five-episode run, the (second) tenth season finale of AMC's The Walking Dead is set to hit the cable network this Sunday night with the highly-anticipated extended sixth episode (or 22nd episode) "Here's Negan." With tensions around Alexandria still on high alert now that Maggie's (Lauren Cohan) back, Carol (Melissa McBride) takes Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) on a mission that finds the ex-Saviors leader revisiting his past (with Hilarie Burton-Morgan guest-starring as Lucille) and having to choose between being the man he thinks he can be- or the man Maggie sees him as. So with such an emotionally gut-wrenching chapter on the horizon, what better time than now to eat explosively hot chicken wings and be interviewed. Okay, all of what you just read is true except for the "now" part. It's actually tomorrow (Thursday) at 11 am ET, when Morgan jones the fine folks at First We Feast's wing-eating interview show, Hot Ones.

Here's a look at a preview for the episode, with Morgan covering topics like how to handle knowing you're character's going to die, protecting one's animals, and the difference between a Harley owner and a sportbike owner:

To prepare you for what's to come later this week, check out the official promo for the episode as well as a sneak preview of what shaped Negan into what he is today:

Now here's a look back at the in-production table read and teaser for "Here's Negan" that was released earlier, along with an episode overview and a set of preview images- with AMC's (second) tenth season finale of The Walking Dead hitting screens this Sunday, April 4:

The Walking Dead Season 10, Episode 22 "Here's Negan": Carol takes Negan on a journey, hoping to minimize the increasing tension. Negan reflects on the events that led him to this point and comes to a conclusion about his future. Directed by Laura Belsey, and written by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick.

Last time on The Walking Dead, we witnessed the fall of Alpha (Samantha Morton) and the end of the Whisperers War. The Kingdom had fallen, Hilltop was virtually destroyed and Alexandria abandoned to prepare for the final battle. Our survivors were trapped and separated from one another. Yet, when faced with almost certain death, they rallied together to fight, killing Beta (Ryan Hurst) and eliminating the threat of the horde.

In these six new episodes, we find our survivors trying to pick themselves up by their bootstraps following the destruction the Whisperers left in their wake. The years of struggle weigh upon them as past traumas surface, exposing their more vulnerable sides. As they question the state of humanity, the state of their collective community, and the states of their minds, will they find the inner strength to persevere with their lives, friendships, and group intact?