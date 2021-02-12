Wonder Girl: Dailyn Rodriguez Confirms Series Not Getting CW Pick-Up

Back in November 2020, it was announced that Queen of the South executive producer/co-showrunner Dailyn Rodriguez, Berlanti Productions, and The CW were teaming up to develop Wonder Girl, a drama series based on the DC Comics characters created by Joëlle Jones. Since that time, the project found itself in the same limbo that most series do as they await either a pilot or direct-to-series order. Earlier this week, there was some concern about the project's fate when the network gave green lights for Ava DuVernay's DC Comics-based Naomi and a live-action take on The Powerpuff Girls. On Friday, those concerns became a reality with Rodriguez confirming that Wonder Girl would not be getting picked up by The CW. "So some sad news. For all of those asking, Wonder Girl is not getting picked up at the CW," Rodriguez tweeted. "I was very proud of the script I wrote. Wish I could've shared the world I created, but unfortunately it wasn't meant to be. Thanks for everyone's enthusiasm. It meant a lot to me."

Here's a look at Rodriguez's tweet from earlier today:

So some sad news. For all of those asking, Wonder Girl is not getting picked up at the CW. I was very proud of the script I wrote. Wish I could've shared the world I created, but unfortunately it wasn't meant to be. Thanks for everyone's enthusiasm. It meant a lot to me. — Dailyn "La Jefa" Rodriguez (@dailynrod) February 12, 2021

Written by Rodriguez, Wonder Girl would've centered on Yara Flor, a Latina Dreamer born of an Amazonian Warrior and a Brazilian River God who learns that she is Wonder Girl. With her newfound power and in the persona of Wonder Girl, Yara would've fought the evil forces that would've sought to destroy the world. If moved on to series, the narrative would've focused on Yar's origin story (with the character playing a prominent role in the 'Wonder Woman' universe on the comics side of things). Rodriguez was executive producing with Berlanti Prods.' Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and David Madden; Berlanti Productions producing in association with Warner Bros. Television.

The CW's Arrowverse had been making an effort to create a superhero universe more reflective of the world around it. Batwoman introduced the first gay lead character — male or female, while Black Lightning introduced the first Black lead of a live-action DC superhero series. Wonder Girl would've represented the first Latina superhero title character of a DC TV series.