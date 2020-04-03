"WrestleMania 36": Triple H On How It Could Change Wrestling Forever

WrestleMania 36 is gearing up to be, if nothing else, a different kind of show this year. Thanks to restrictions on gatherings, WWE has been filming its television shows in an empty WWE Performance Center for weeks, and all of WrestleMania is already taped and in the books. In addition to that, some plans have had to be changed at the last minute, with The Miz falling ill before he could tape his triple threat tag team ladder match with his tag team partner, John Morrison, The New Day, and The Usos, and with Roman Reigns opting out of his Universal Title bout with Goldberg due to concerns over his immune system as a Leukemia survivor.

Another factor that will make this year's WrestleMania different is the fact that two of the matches will take place outside the arena. It's not the first time it's happened, but it is pretty rare, especially for the biggest wrestling event of the year. John Cena will face Bray Wyatt in a Firefly Funhouse match, while The Undertaker will take on AJ Styles in a Boneyard Match, with both filmed offsite from the Performance Center. WWE is also reportedly adding special effects to those matches, treating them more like movies than sporting events.

WWE executive Triple H appeared in an interview with TV Guide to talk about this, and according to H, these changes might be more than just a temporary solution for an unexpected problem. Instead, what WWE learns from it could change the way the wrestling business works going forward.

"People keep saying 'once everything gets back to normal' — I don't think that's going to happen. I think the world has changed. I think that it will get back to some normalcy, but the new normal will be what is normal. It's not going to be what it was before. How people do business, how people interact with each other… I think all of that will change. And for us, in some ways, the opportunity of doing these shows without fans and doing WrestleMania [with] these off-site shoots will open our eyes to different ways of doing things that we maybe didn't see before and will change the product probably for the better in the long run."

– Triple H

WrestleMania 36 airs on Saturday and Sunday. Though the matches are predetermined as always, and even pretaped, circumstances have made the results the most unpredictable they've been in years.