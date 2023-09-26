Posted in: Movies, streaming, TV | Tagged: amptp, SAG-AFTRA, wga, writers' strike

Writers' Strike Ends at 12:01 AM Wednesday; WGA Shares Deal Details

The WGA announced that the writers' strike will end at 12:01 am PT on Wendesday, September 27th - and released details on the new deal.

The writers' strike will officially come to an end at 12:01 a.m. PT/3:01 a.m. ET on Wednesday, September 27th. "As we reported on Sunday, the WGA reached a tentative agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers on a new three-year Minimum Basic Agreement. Today, your Negotiating Committee, the WGAW Board, and WGAE Council all voted unanimously to recommend the agreement," the WGA communicated to its membership earlier today. "It will now go to both Guilds' memberships for a ratification vote. Eligible voters will receive ballot and materials for the vote, which will take place from October 2nd to October 9th." Following that, the end date/time of the strike was also confirmed, with writers able to return to work during the ratification process. Here's a look at what the WGA had to share – which also included documentation outlining what union members gained in the deal.

As we reported on Sunday, the WGA reached a tentative agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers on a new three-year Minimum Basic Agreement. Today, your Negotiating Committee, the WGAW Board and WGAE Council all voted unanimously to recommend the agreement. It will now go to both Guilds' memberships for a ratification vote. Eligible voters will receive ballot and materials for the vote which will take place from October 2nd to October 9th. The WGAW Board and WGAE Council also voted unanimously to lift the restraining order and end the strike as of 12:01 am PT/3:01 am ET on Wednesday, September 27th. This allows writers to return to work during the ratification process, but does not affect the membership's right to make a final determination on contract approval. Now that we have finalized the Memorandum of Agreement (MOA), we can share details of this exceptional deal, with gains and protections for members in every sector of the business: MBA 2023 Contract Materials: Members can read the complete tentative agreement, which is codified in this Memorandum of Agreement (MOA). We are also providing a short Summary of the MOA. Here is an update of the 2-pager (now 7-pager) that compares the status of negotiations on May 1st and what we achieved after 148 days on strike. Contract Informational Member Meetings: We are convening meetings this week so current members can hear from the Negotiating Committee, Board and Council, and have the opportunity to ask questions about the agreement before the ratification vote. NYC: Wed. September 27th, 7:00 pm ET at the Manhattan Center. Doors open with snacks and refreshments 6:00 pm. RSVP Los Angeles: Wed. September 27th, 7:00 pm PT at the Hollywood Palladium. Doors open with snacks and refreshments 6:00 pm. RSVP Zoom meeting: Thurs. September 28th, 5:00 pm PT/8:00 pm ET RSVP Zoom meeting: Fri. September 29th, 11:00 am PT/2:00 pm ET RSVP Please try to be with us in-person on Wednesday either in NYC or LA. We did this together and it would be good to gather again to honor both our strike and what we've accomplished. We look forward to discussing the deal with you.

